Today is the last day to redeem the January 2021 PlayStation Plus free games. Starting tomorrow, a new batch of games goes live, and January’s free titles will be available only to those who redeemed them.

The January 2021 free PS Plus games are Maneater (PS5 only), GreedFall, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider (both PS4, but playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility). As a reminder, even if you don’t own a PS5 yet, you can still redeem the PS5-only games from the web PlayStation Store and have them in your library whenever you do get the next-gen console.

Redeem the January 2021 PlayStation Plus free games here.

Tomorrow, February 2nd, the new February 2021 PlayStation Plus free games go live. These will include the new release PS5-exclusive Destruction AllStars, Control Ultimate Edition for both PS4 and PS5, and Concrete Genie on PS4, playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility. Again, even if you don’t have a PS5, you’ll want to make sure you snag all of the games for your PS Plus collection to build up a library of next-gen titles.

Sony’s latest PlayStation State of Play was a deep dive into Destruction AllStars, finally showing off the myriad modes and a whole bunch of gameplay for the multiplayer title. Originally intended to release closer to the PS5’s launch, it was delayed to allow a bit more time for polish and to give it a release on PlayStation Plus, which will help the multiplayer title get a much larger audience of players right from the beginning. Destruction AllStars will remain free on Plus for two months, through both February and March. It’s unclear if this means we’ll get one less game in March because of it.

Control Ultimate Edition releasing on Plus also seems to solve an issue with previous-gen players who have the standard edition of the game not being able to upgrade to the next-gen version. Now all players will get the full Control experience on the new console as long as they subscribe to PS Plus. The PS Plus release is a day and date release with the digital version coming out, meaning subscribers are technically getting two new releases free with PlayStation Plus in February.

Make sure you grab the January 2021 PS Plus free games before they disappear tomorrow! Store update times can vary, so it’s better not to tempt fate. After all, you’ve had a full month to redeem them already.