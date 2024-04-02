PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – April 2, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
April’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Immortals of Aveum (PS5)
- Minecraft Legends (PS4, PS5)
- Skul: The Hero Slayer (PS4)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- 3D Arcade Fishing
- 7 Days Heroes
- Arcade Archives VOLFIED
- Ario
- Cazzarion: Gunslinger
- Cazzarion: Space Ace
- DC Universe Online
- Drift Streets Japan PS4 & PS5
- DRUNKEN SUPERHERO
- Easy Dice for RPG/Tabletop
- Forrader Hero
- Fortress S
- Genotype
- House
- Kitten Island
- The Master’s Pupil
- Match Village
- Molewack
- Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth (PS4)
- One Last Breath
- Open Roads
- OTXO
- OVRDARK: a Do Not Open story
- Re:Touring
- Saviorless
- Scott Whiskers in: the Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw
- Ski game
- Spin the Lighthouse
- Spot The Difference Fantasy Edition
- Stasis: Bone Totem
- Sticks Aim Trainer
- Sunny Café
- Terra Memoria
- Which Country Is Larger?
- The World After