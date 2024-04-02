PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – April 2, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

April’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Immortals of Aveum (PS5)

Minecraft Legends (PS4, PS5)

Skul: The Hero Slayer (PS4)

PS4 & PS5 Games

3D Arcade Fishing

7 Days Heroes

Arcade Archives VOLFIED

Ario

Cazzarion: Gunslinger

Cazzarion: Space Ace

DC Universe Online

Drift Streets Japan PS4 & PS5

DRUNKEN SUPERHERO

Easy Dice for RPG/Tabletop

Forrader Hero

Fortress S

Genotype

House

Kitten Island

The Master’s Pupil

Match Village

Molewack

Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth (PS4)

One Last Breath

Open Roads

OTXO

OVRDARK: a Do Not Open story

Re:Touring

Saviorless

Scott Whiskers in: the Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw

Ski game

Spin the Lighthouse

Spot The Difference Fantasy Edition

Stasis: Bone Totem

Sticks Aim Trainer

Sunny Café

Terra Memoria

Which Country Is Larger?

The World After

Next Page: European Update »