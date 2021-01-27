We’re nearing the end of January, and that means it’s time for Sony to reveal the three titles that make up the PlayStation Plus Instant Games Collection for February 2021. From Tuesday, February 2, PlayStation 4 players can grab Control Ultimate Edition and Concrete Genie. PS5 players get their own version of Control Ultimate Edition, as well as the PS5 title we all knew was going to be part of the list for February, Destruction AllStars.

We haven’t really heard much about Destruction AllStars since its announcement, but the arena-based vehicular combat title was delayed specifically so it could be a part of PlayStation Plus, as well as to give it a bit of extra time in the oven. The aim of the primetime sport is to cause as much destruction and damage as possible across four different game modes. Once your vehicle is destroyed, you can parkour your way around the arena as one of 16 heroes to either grab another vehicle or disrupt the others as much as possible. Can you become the Global Destruction Federation Champion?

Control: Ultimate Edition will be available on both PS4 and PS5, something that should go some way to satisfy players who were unable to get a free next-gen upgrade. Suddenly thrust into the position of the Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, Jesse Faden finds her headquarters breached by a mysterious enemy. Now the interior of the vast New York building keeps shifting in unpredictable ways and it’s up to her to fix things. The Ultimate Edition of the game includes the base game and its two DLC expansion, The Foundation and AWE.

Last but not least, Concrete Genie tells the story of Ash, a young boy who lives in the dirty and polluted town of Denska. After finding he can bring his paintings to life, he creates Genies to help him restore the town back to its colorful past self. The title is also PSVR compatible, including two modes that were built specifically for the headset. Concrete Genie won a number of our Game of the Year award categories back in 2019 when it released.

Control: Ultimate Edition and Concrete Genie will be available to redeem until Monday, March 1. Destruction AllStars will stick around for a month longer, this time being available until Monday, April 5. With February 2 six days away, there’s still time to redeem January’s games. Maneater, Greedfall, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider all leave the service on February 1. As long as you redeem the games before the expiration date, you can download them at any time as long as you maintain an active PS Plus subscription. Even if you don’t own a PS5, you can redeem the PS5 titles to prepare for when you get your hands on the new console.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]