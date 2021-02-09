Crash Bandicoot is coming to next-gen. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and even a Nintendo Switch version are coming on March 12th, 2021. He’s even spinning his way onto PC via Battle.net later in the year. The next-gen upgrade will let players see Crash in full 4K resolution at 60 fps. It will also feature faster load times—perfect for retrying those tough levels faster—as well as 3D audio for a more immersive experience. Better still, for owners of the game on PS4 and Xbox One, it’s a free upgrade to the next-gen version. Save transfers will allow players to carry their progress over too, as long as it’s within the same console family.

PS5 players get even more features, with Crash Bandicoot 4 PS5 using unique features like the DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, allowing players to feel things like Cortex’s DNA blaster or Tawna’s grappling hook in ways they can’t on other consoles. The PS5’s Activity Cards will help guide players through their progress in the games various worlds and activities. With last-gen saves transferring over, this will be the perfect way to figure out where you last left off in your pursuit of the game’s rather difficult Platinum Trophy.

And if you already have the Platinum, we’ve confirmed with Activision and Toys for Bob that all of the Trophies will pop for the PS5 version of the game once you transfer your save.

Activision promises even more “furtastic festivities” for Crash’s 25th anniversary this year, celebrating his debut on the original PlayStation back in 1996. From the Activision Blizzard earnings call, we know that Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, the mobile runner game, will also launch in March.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time releases on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on March 12, 2021. It will retail for $59.99 on PS5 and Series X (with free upgrades for owners of the last-gen versions) and $39.99 on the Switch. It will come to PC via Battle.net at an unspecified date later this year.