Known for his outspokenness, Hazelight Studios founder Josef Fares has a bone to pick with gamers and journalists who keep talking about “replayability.” In an extensive interview with Polygon, Fares argued that it doesn’t make sense for the industry to be obsessed with the replayability factor when data shows that majority of players don’t even finish games.

As Polygon pointed out, lengthy games like Red Dead Redemption 2 have considerably low completion rates (around 28 percent on PlayStation, according to trophy data). Fares believes that the industry needs to stop harping on about replayability when “maybe two percent” of players actually replay games.

Even reviewers, what is going on? One of the things they talk about is the replayability factor. Who cares! Who cares when it’s … listen to me, percentage-wise 30 percent of people might finish the game, and we have maybe two percent of people who replay. Are you kidding me? Do you know how much time people put in to make these games that people don’t even finish? And everybody’s in the industry right now going like, Crunch, blah, blah, blah. Well, stop talking about replayability!

Hazelight Studios hit title A Way Out boasts a high percentage of completion and Fares plans to keep things short and sweet in It Takes Two. Over the course of 15 hours, the upcoming title will offer around 25 different mini games to keep players’ interest. According to Fares, the gameplay offers “twists and shifts and then goes upside down.”

It Takes Two will release on March 26th.

[Source: Polygon]