Hazelight Studios’ co-op title It Takes Two has sold two million copies since it was released less than three months ago. The studio thanked their fans for the passion they’ve shown for the critically-acclaimed title that we called “a must play for gamer couples“.

The studio revealed the news on Twitter in a message to fans. Hazelight’s founder Josef Fares also commented that this meant four million players had tried out the game as the title can only be played in co-op.

#ItTakesTwo has sold Two Million copies!! We’re simply amazed by the PASSION you wonderful people have shown our game and we couldn’t be happier seeing so many fans of co-op out there ❤️ — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) June 17, 2021

This means that 4 million players have already played #Ittakestwo. Amazing 🙌😍 https://t.co/gZHqBTbmaU — Josef Fares (@josef_fares) June 17, 2021

The game tells the story of Rose and her two parents, May and Cody, who are about to go through a divorce. In an attempt to stop the split, she creates two dolls that represent her parents and they magically come to life. Two players assume the roles of May and Cody as they work together to solve their problems and fix their broken relationship before they can return to a human form. While the game does not have “collectibles and other shiny shit”, it does have plenty of Easter eggs to find including a recording of Fares’ infamous rant about the Oscars.

It Takes Two had already reached the impressive milestone of one million sales back in April, a mere month after the game’s release on March 26. The game was also awarded the accolade of PlayStation Players’ Game of the Month for March 2021. Fares has repeatedly proven there is a significant market for co-op games. His last title, A Way Out, has sold almost 3.5 million copies despite the fact that “not even EA thought it would sell”. Meanwhile, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons was also successful enough to be ported to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 two years after its initial release on Xbox 360 and PS3. As Fares says, “the important thing was to follow your passion and what you believe in”, something he has now proven repeatedly to be successful.