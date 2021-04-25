Hazelight Studios’ critically-acclaimed co-op adventure, It Takes Two, has sold over one million copies within a month. The game, which released on March 26th, was widely praised by critics and users alike.

Hazelight announced the news on Twitter, with founder Josef Fares adding that this milestone proves that there’s still a market for co-op games. Fares, whose previous title A Way Out was also a critical and commercial success, has been a huge advocate of co-op games.

Wow!!! Just found out #ItTakesTwo has sold over 1 million copies and is still going strong!

Thank you so much for all the love you’ve shown our game, it means the world to us — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) April 23, 2021

This shows that there definitely is players that also wants to play co op only games! Thank you everyone and I hope we see more game like this https://t.co/s1k97ULrVi — Josef Fares (@josef_fares) April 23, 2021

“I trust my instincts and what I believe in a lot,” Fares told Polygon back in February. “And A Way Out was never any doubt, even if many people were concerned. Like, what about the market, will people play this if it’s only co-op … I’m like, No, this what we’re going to do. And we’re seeing that there is a market for it.”

PlayStation LifeStyle’s Chandler Wood thoroughly enjoyed It Takes Two, and lauded the game for its creativity, narrative, and engaging gameplay in his review. If you haven’t already, make sure to read the full review for more.

Have our readers played It Takes Two? Share your thoughts with us below.