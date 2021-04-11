Hazelight Studios’ It Takes Two has been voted Game of the Month by PlayStation Players in the monthly Players’ Choice poll hosted by the official PS Blog.
In the PS5 download charts for the month, It Takes Two claimed the third spot in Europe and the fourth spot in North America. Overall, the top charts on both the PS4 and PS5 were dominated by the usual suspects: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, FIFA 21, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Grand Theft Auto V.
March 2021’s top downloads are as follows:
PS5 (Europe)
- FIFA 21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- It Takes Two
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
- Moral Kombat 11
- Demon’s Souls
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- NBA 2K21
- Hitman 3
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
- Borderlands 3
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
PS5 (US/Canada)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- NBA 2K21
- It Takes Two
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Demon’s Souls
- FIFA 21
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Madden NFL 21
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Hitman 3
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Godfall
- Borderlands 3
