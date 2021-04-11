PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

It Takes Two Is PlayStation Players’ Game of the Month for March 2021

Hazelight Studios’ It Takes Two has been voted Game of the Month by PlayStation Players in the monthly Players’ Choice poll hosted by the official PS Blog.

In the PS5 download charts for the month, It Takes Two claimed the third spot in Europe and the fourth spot in North America. Overall, the top charts on both the PS4 and PS5 were dominated by the usual suspects: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, FIFA 21, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Grand Theft Auto V.

March 2021’s top downloads are as follows:

PS5 (Europe)

  1. FIFA 21
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  3. It Takes Two
  4. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  5. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  6. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  7. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  8. WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
  9. Moral Kombat 11
  10. Demon’s Souls
  11. Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
  12. Watch Dogs: Legion
  13. NBA 2K21
  14. Hitman 3
  15. Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  16. Immortals Fenyx Rising
  17. Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
  18. Borderlands 3
  19. Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
  20. Yakuza: Like a Dragon

PS5 (US/Canada)

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  2. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  3. NBA 2K21
  4. It Takes Two
  5. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  6. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  7. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  8. Demon’s Souls
  9. FIFA 21
  10. Watch Dogs: Legion
  11. Mortal Kombat 11
  12. Madden NFL 21
  13. Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
  14. Hitman 3
  15. Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  16. Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
  17. Immortals Fenyx Rising
  18. Yakuza: Like a Dragon
  19. Godfall
  20. Borderlands 3

Any surprises for our readers in these lists?

