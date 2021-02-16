PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – February 16, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

February’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PS4 & PS5 Games

#SinucaAttack $4.99

Aery – Little Bird Adventure $9.99

Aground $14.99

Alpha Invasion Hacker Bundle $9.99

Another Dawn $19.99

Arcade Archives HALLEY’S COMET $7.99

Arcade Archives Ninja Kazan $7.99

Arrog $2.99

Avatar Full Game Bundle Valentine Candy Break $6.99

Bonkies $14.99

Bonkies – Bananas Bundle $17.99

Brain in Retro Space Premium Bundle $2.99

Bullet Beat $4.99

CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE $6.99

Caves and Castles: Underworld $6.99

Colossus Down $17.99

The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav $19.99

The Dark Eye: Memoria $19.99

Disjunction $15.99

Disjunction – Digital Deluxe Edition $17.99

Dungeon Village $13.99

ELEMENTAL KNIGHTS R -DarkArthur PremiumPack- $9.99

Fallen Legion Revenants $39.99

Flatland: Prologue $1.99

Game Dev Story $13.99

Glittering Sword $4.99

Habroxia 2 $9.99

Hot Springs Story $13.99

How to take off your Mask Remastered $14.99

Knight’s Retreat $3.99

Let’s Cook Together $19.49

Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $39.99

Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5 $29.99

Lizard Lady vs the Cats $0.49

Moose Life $12.49

Märchen Forest $34.99

Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gold Edition $49.99

Olija $14.99

On The Road $29.99

Project Starship X $9.99

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle Digital Deluxe Edition $99.99

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle PS4 & PS5 $69.99

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne $59.99

Roombo: First Blood $4.99

SENSE – A CYBERPUNK GHOST STORY $19.99

Saboteur SiO $10.99

Shoot 1UP DX $5.99

Silver Chains $24.99

Space Break Head to Head $6.99

Speed Limit $9.99

Spice and Wolf VR 2 $24.99

Steamroll: Rustless Edition $9.99

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition + Season 5 Premium Pass Bundle $59.99

Sword of the Necromancer $14.99

THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH $14.99

TOHU $14.99

Tanks vs Tanks $2.49

UltraGoodness 2 PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Valentine Candy Break $6.99

We Were Here Free

Wilmot’s Warehouse $14.99

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox $59.99

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition $74.99

Next Page: European Update »