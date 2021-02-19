The PlayStation Gear Store has relaunched in Europe after being unavailable for just over a year. Players in select European countries can all grab their official PlayStation branded merchandise from the store, which has relaunched just in time for players to pick up the latest items from the Horizon Raw Materials line.

The store closed in Europe at the start of 2020, the day after a massive Black Friday sale ended. No reasons were ever given for its surprise closure. Just over 13 months later, the PlayStation Gear Store has reopened in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the UK. A wide range of PlayStation-branded merchandise is on offer, including clothing, backpacks, throws, mugs, water bottles, and even a PlayStation logo wall light. There’s also items inspired by renowned PlayStation brands God of War, The Last of Us, and Ghost of Tsushima. Free shipping is available on orders over £75 and a 15% discount is applied to your first order if you sign up to the site’s mailing list.

A range of merchandise inspired by the Horizon franchise, the Horizon Raw Materials line, has just launched in all regions too. The items feature artwork from both Horizon Zero Dawn and the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West. New items include t-shirts featuring Forbidden West artwork, and drinkware. There’s also a range of previously available items that have returned to the store, including the graphic novel The Sunhawk, the Horizon Zero Dawn OST on vinyl, and Horzion Zero Dawn: The Boardgame.

As well as Europe, the PlayStation Gear Store is available in Belize, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the US, and Uruguay. These regions carry items inspired by other franchises like Bloodborne, Uncharted, and Ratchet and Clank, as well as an extended range of items from the previously mentioned franchises. There’s no word on whether these items will eventually become available in Europe.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]