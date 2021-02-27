Final Fantasy VII Remake director Tetsuya Nomura has revealed that part one’s co-director, Naoki Hamaguchi, will take over part two’s development.

While Hamaguchi will serve as the sole director on the upcoming installment, Nomura will settle for the role of creative director. This change comes amid Nomura getting involved in a number of projects. However, he has reassured fans that the game is in safe hands, and he’ll still be working as creative director on “all things Final Fantasy.”

“We announced three Final Fantasy VII titles, but as I mentioned earlier, I’m personally working on more projects now than ever before,” Nomura told Famitsu. “Since we were able to solidify the base gameplay in the first part of Final Fantasy VII Remake and are able to see what we need to improve upon in the future, Naoki Hamaguchi (co-director on Final Fantasy VII Remake) will be entrusted as the director on the next part, while I’ll be involved as the creative director on all things Final Fantasy VII, including the Remake and mobile titles. My basic involvement in the work won’t significantly change, so please give me your continued support.”

Square Enix recently announced a number of Final Fantasy VII projects, two of which are mobile titles. The third project is Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade – a PlayStation 5 enhancement due to be released on June 10th. This version will offer graphical, gameplay, and system enhancements, and will be available as a free upgrade for those who purchased the PS4 version (doesn’t apply to March’s PS Plus lineup).

[Source: Famitsu via Gematsu]