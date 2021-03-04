PlayStation Vita owners rejoice! Developer Flying Oak Games and publisher Dear Villagers have announced that due to “unprecedented demand,” roguelike platformer ScourgeBringer will release on the handheld alongside the PlayStation 4 on April 22nd.

ScourgeBringer is a fast-paced roguelike platformer that is already out on the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game released to positive critic and user reviews, following which eastasiasoft decided to grace the Vita with its release.

Eastasiasoft has previously indicated that it’s not ready to give up on the Vita, and for ScourgeBringer, it’ll be publishing physical copies in due course. A physical PS4 version will also be available in standard and collector’s edition form (available to preorder now). The latter is limited to 500 units.

An official overview of the game is as follows:

ScourgeBringer aims to channel the mystery and rawness of an early rogue-platformer, with fluid control, aerial combat, pixel graphics and a punchy soundtrack. The story follows hero Kyhra, who is sent away to uncover the secrets of an Eldritch monolith that is threatening to destroy her world. Armed with her trusty combat drone, she must shoot and slash her way through the infinite depths of an ever-changing dungeon, wherein gigantic bosses, ancient machines, strange ghosts and untold secrets from previous explorers await. There is no backtracking, as the game’s structure follows a procedural combination of pre-built challenge rooms, not unlike the Binding of Isaac.

ScourgeBringer is fully localized in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Polish, Japanese, Korean, and simplified Chinese.