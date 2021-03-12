The cast list of the Borderlands movie continues to grow with the addition of Haley Bennett, known for her roles in Hillbilly Elegy and The Devil All the Time. According to IGN, the actress has been cast in a completely new role, with the only clue being that she is “key to the past of Cate Blanchett’s character, Lilith.”

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford described Bennett as “amazing” and he was “very excited for her to be a part of the show”. He also refused to give more details on the character, and the only hints we can get are from what we know about Lilith’s past already. Lilith comes from the planet of Dionysus and is one of 13 women to have ever publicly displayed magical abilities. Known as a Siren, only six of these women can exist at any one time. Will Bennett’s role also be as a Siren, or perhaps somebody who knew Lilith back on Dionysus?

The rest of the cast is a mix of characters from Borderlands and Borderlands 2. So far we have Jack Black as Claptrap, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, Kevin Hart as Roland, and Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina. The most recent addition was Florian Munteanu as Krieg the Psycho. The inclusion of a completely new character confirms Eli Roth’s movie will veer off in a direction away from the events of the games, but this doesn’t mean we won’t see more familiar faces in the future.

If the entire team of vault hunters from the first game will be included in the film, we’re yet to be introduced to Hunter Mordecai and Brick, the team’s Berserker. There may even be the possibility of the vault hunters from Borderlands 2 making an appearance. For supporting characters, there’s also a chance of seeing Scooter, Handsome Jack, Ellie, T.K. Baha, Angel, Steele, Dr. Zed, Sir Hammerlock, Mad Moxxi, Crazy Earl, and Marcus.

The movie is yet to start filming, and there’s certainly no word on a release date. As usual, we’ll be sure to let you know when we hear more.

[Source: IGN, Twitter]