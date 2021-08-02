Borderlands Movie Respects the Games’ Tone, Says Atlas Actor

Édgar Ramírez, who stars as Atlas in the upcoming Borderlands movie, has said that he’s excited for fans to see how respectful the movie is to the tone of the video game franchise.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Ramírez said that the movie directly lifts the games’ ‘I don’t give a damn’ attitude to keep it true to the series.

In the end, games, movies, it’s all about storytelling. And the most iconic games, such as Borderlands, is the storytelling and the tone of the games what have made them so special. So now I know the game. I didn’t know it before. And the tone is spectacular. I mean it’s so dark and so witty and so whimsical as well. It’s so in on the joke and kind of like impudent. There’s a ‘I don’t give a damn’ attitude to the game, and that’s what we rescued and put into the movie so I’m very excited for the fans of the game to see it and see how respectful we were to the tone of the game.

Borderlands movie has finished production and it will hit theaters in 2022. Cast includes Haley Bennett, Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Gina Gershon, Janina Gavankar, Cheyenne Jackson, Ariana Greenblatt, Olivier Richters, Bobby Lee, Florian Munteanu, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Ryann Redmond, Charles Babalola, and Balázs Megyeri. The movie is directed by Eli Roth and written by Aaron Berg and Craig Mazin.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is confirmed.

[Source: CinemaBlend via IGN]