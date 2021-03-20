Remedy Entertainment‘s Thomas Puha has said that he feels Sony was “a bit more” prepared for next gen than Microsoft was.

Speaking to IGN, Puha appreciated both consoles, but said that Sony’s development software and tools were pretty stable right from the beginning, whereas Microsoft made a number of changes that initially posed problems and made it harder to get a grip on development for the Xbox Series X/S.

“Sony stuck what worked, their development software and tools were pretty stable and good pretty early on,” Puha said. “Microsoft opted to change quite a lot of things, which in the long run are probably good, but of course it was just a bigger hurdle for us devs early on because we had to rewrite a bunch of different things to take advantage of specific features.”

Puha doesn’t seem to be a huge fan of optimizing games for the Xbox Series S. He acknowledged that the stripped down console holds developers back a little.

“It’s no different from the previous generations where the system with the lowest specs does end up dictating a few of the things you’re going to do because you’re going to have to run on that system,” he revealed. “The more hardware you have, the more you have to ultimately compromise a little bit when you are a smaller studio like us, when you just can’t spend as much time making sure all these platforms are super good.”

Puha concluded his thoughts by telling IGN that he doesn’t “envy folks making Halo Infinite.”

[Source: IGN]