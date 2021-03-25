Oddworld: Soulstorm may well be arriving digitally on PlayStation 4 and PS5 next month, but the retail versions of the game won’t be arriving until three months later in July. Publisher Microids has revealed they’ll come in two flavors — Day One Oddition and the Collector Oddition — and anybody who pre-orders them at select retailers will get a couple of digital pre-order bonuses too.

The Collector’s Oddition, available for both PS4 and PS5, will include the game and the following goodies:

A Unique Collector’s Box

A collectible metal case

An exclusive 22cm figurine of Abe, Mudokon hero

A premium 160-page artbook by Pix’n Love Publishing

An exclusive Mining Company keychain

Three art prints

Ancient Mudokon Tribal stickers

Abe’s hand tattoo

Meanwhile, the Day One Oddition will come with the embossed collectible metal case. Anybody who pre-orders either edition at select retailers will get digital codes for the Oddworld: Soulstorm Original Video Game Soundtrack and a Digital Oddworld Artbook by Pix’n Love Editions.

Oddworld: Soulstorm follows on from the events of Oddworld: New ‘N’ Tasty and is a reimagining of the PlayStation title Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus. Considered by Oddworld Inhabitants Creative Director Lorne Lanning to be the true second title in the quintology, the game has a story that diverges away from the original title as well as several new gameplay features. The franchise has moved into 2.9D environments, while Abe has acquired the ability to loot items from bodies and the environment. The things he finds can be used to craft items for himself or his 1000 fellow Mudokans that he’ll rescue throughout the game. A new camera system will also be “capable of reflecting the scale of Abe against his epic journey“.

The retail Odditions won’t be available until July 6, but the digital version of the game will launch on PS4 and PS5 on April 6. PlayStation 5 players can grab the game for free as part of the PlayStation Plus Instant Games Collection, continuing the promise Sony made to carry on adding day one releases to the program.