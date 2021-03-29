Sony Corporation is reportedly set to pay its Japanese employees record high bonuses following a strong financial year.

As reported by NHK Japan, the bonuses will be equivalent to seven months’ salary. Not only is this higher than what the employee union had demanded, this is also the first time in two decades that Sony’s management has taken what NHK calls an “unusual” step.

The bonuses reflect a year of record earnings for Sony, supported by an increase in demand for entertainment products and services during the pandemic. Despite facing severe shortages, the company shipped 4.5 million PlayStation 5 consoles between November and December last year. According to NHK, Sony is expected to report a net profit of $10 billion for the financial year ending March 31st.

In its Q3 FY2020 financial results published in February, Sony revealed that it’s on track to meet its goal of selling 7.6 million PS5s during the fiscal year. The company also acknowledged that it has not been able to fully meet customer demand for the console.

“We had more game software titles at the launch of the PS5 than at any previous PlayStation console launch in our history, and those titles have sold well,” Sony added. “Continuing with our strategy of enhancing user engagement, we intend to take steps to further enhance the appeal of our network services offerings.”

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X continue to face shortages due to a scant supply of components.

Have our readers been able to snag a PS5 yet?

[Source: NHK via Reddit]