KeokeN Interactive and Wired Productions have announced that their sci-fi thriller Deliver Us the Moon will release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S “soon.” The current-gen version will be available as a free upgrade for those who already own the title on PS4 or Xbox One.

Set in the near future, Deliver Us the Moon tasks players with saving humanity as the Earth’s last astronaut.

An official overview is as follows:

Assume the role of Earth’s last astronaut, cut off from Earth and on a do-or-die mission. With ray-traced shadows, reflections and audio, and greatly improved loading times, expect the most gorgeous version of this mysterious adventure yet. During this adventure, your only companion is a small robot named ASE. Together you will traverse the moon, explore abandoned facilities, gather clues and ultimately uncover the secrets and hidden agendas that are at play. Only by relying on your wits will you have a chance at successfully delivering the moon!

Key features include: