Due to unforeseen challenges spawned from the coronavirus pandemic, publisher Wired Productions will delay two of its upcoming thrillers. KeokeN Interactive’s Deliver Us The Moon will still launch digitally on April 24th for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, its physical Deluxe Edition will now arrive in July, alongside launches of the Collector’s Edition and Nintendo Switch version.

Camel 101’s physiological horror title, Those Who Remain, has had its May release moved to late June for digital PS4, PC, and Xbox One versions. The recently announced retail iterations for PS4 and PC will hit stores at the same time.

These changes should allow Wired Productions to work with its partners to ensure distribution happens on time across all territories. The company explained the reasons for the delays in the following Twitter post,

Important information about the release of Deliver Us The Moon and Those Who Remain. pic.twitter.com/PuU1xASz2Z — Wired Productions (@WiredP) March 20, 2020

As with many other companies around the globe, coronavirus forced Wired Productions to alter its working conditions. Several of the publisher’s businesses, including headquarters, are closed with employees working remotely from home. To avoid adding further stress to workers at this difficult, Wired Productions chose to shift its release schedule. Such changes are also in service of the publisher’s retail partners, “who are facing particular difficulties in supply chains.”

Deliver Us The Moon sees Earth’s last astronaut travel to the moon to unearth what happened to a group of mysteriously missing astronauts. Those Who Remains takes place in a quaint town thrust into a twisted reality by looming darkness. Both are sure to challenge players in myriad ways.

[Source: Wired Productions on Twitter]

