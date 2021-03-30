Media Molecule director Siobhan Reddy has revealed that Sony is actively investing in the studio with the aim of helping it grow.

Speaking to Kotaku, Reddy said that Media Molecule is currently running a “big” recruitment drive and the investment is already starting to bear fruit in terms of increased engagement with Dreams.

“We’re on a big recruitment drive right now because to make the progress we want, we need programmers, and we need designers,” said Reddy. “What really excites me about all of this is Sony is really behind what we’re doing and are investing in the studio to grow.”

Live product lead Abbie Heppe added that Dreams is a “learning process” for Media Molecule.

“Since December, we’ve been making a really big push to make the front page of Dreams really connect people to the content they’re going to want to play and to surface the best stuff,” she said. “There’s really no shortage of great things.”

Prior to Dreams‘ release, Media Molecule co-founder Kareem Ettouney floated the idea of allowing players to export their games made in Dreams to other platforms. When quizzed about this, Reddy told Kotaku that the feature is still in the works.

“It’s complicated, and we have to do it in the right way, and we have to do it in a way that works with Sony because we’re a big organization,” Reddy continued. “So, I think for ages we’ve been saying to the community, ‘We’re working on it,’ and we’re still at that point.”

