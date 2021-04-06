Truant Pixel, the folks behind nifty PlayStation 4 themes, have announced an arcade-inspired driving action game for Sony’s new PlayStation VR system.
In RUNNER, players step into the shoes of rogue courier Mina who is being pursued in a “neon-drenched” city. She has to race through seven sectors of a colony complex in order to escape.
Features include:
- RUNNER features visceral first-person driving gameplay that embraces the unique visual style of late 1980’s prestige anime.
- Players take control of their motorcycle, weaving in-and-out of traffic at breakneck speeds while fending off waves of enemy attackers.
- The action punctuated by an original and dynamic music system set to an incredible throwback soundtrack composed by Fat Bard.
- RUNNER sees the player racing through the Presidium mining colony, pursued by an army of relentless drones.
- Players can customize the look of their bike with unique paint and lighting combinations before jumping into the fray.
- Multiple vehicles are unlockable, each with it’s on set of unique traits and handling.
- Autonomous motorcycles, UAVs, hunter-killer tanks, sniper quadrupeds, covert assassin vehicles and larger-than-life bosses lie in wait to put an end to Mina’s escape.
- RUNNER features 360-degree freeform gunplay, utilizing twin checkpoint automatic pistols integrated into the control yoke of her bike.
- Powerups collected along Mina’s route further enhance the weapons at the player’s disposal, with powerful options such as scattershot, lasers, and much, much more.
- The arsenal also includes heavy ordinance such as grenades, lock-on missiles, and an integrated vehicle cannon.
Check out a trailer below.