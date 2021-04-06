Truant Pixel, the folks behind nifty PlayStation 4 themes, have announced an arcade-inspired driving action game for Sony’s new PlayStation VR system.

In RUNNER, players step into the shoes of rogue courier Mina who is being pursued in a “neon-drenched” city. She has to race through seven sectors of a colony complex in order to escape.

Features include:

RUNNER features visceral first-person driving gameplay that embraces the unique visual style of late 1980’s prestige anime.

Players take control of their motorcycle, weaving in-and-out of traffic at breakneck speeds while fending off waves of enemy attackers.

The action punctuated by an original and dynamic music system set to an incredible throwback soundtrack composed by Fat Bard.

RUNNER sees the player racing through the Presidium mining colony, pursued by an army of relentless drones.

Players can customize the look of their bike with unique paint and lighting combinations before jumping into the fray.

Multiple vehicles are unlockable, each with it’s on set of unique traits and handling.

Autonomous motorcycles, UAVs, hunter-killer tanks, sniper quadrupeds, covert assassin vehicles and larger-than-life bosses lie in wait to put an end to Mina’s escape.

RUNNER features 360-degree freeform gunplay, utilizing twin checkpoint automatic pistols integrated into the control yoke of her bike.

Powerups collected along Mina’s route further enhance the weapons at the player’s disposal, with powerful options such as scattershot, lasers, and much, much more.

The arsenal also includes heavy ordinance such as grenades, lock-on missiles, and an integrated vehicle cannon.

Check out a trailer below.