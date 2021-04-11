Square Enix has announced that a sequel to 2007’s Nintendo and mobile title, The World Ends with You, will release on the PlayStation 4 on July 27th. Titled NEO: The World Ends with You, the upcoming title will transport players to a vibrant Shibuya to investigate the city’s many mysteries.
Those who preorder the title via the PlayStation Store will receive the Legendary Threads Set, which includes the following:
- Legendary Headphones – Drastically increases item drop rates from enemies.
- Legendary Tank Top – Greatly increases user’s Attack.
- Legendary Shorts – Shortens the duration the wearer is knocked down.
- Legendary Sneakers – Increases movement speed in combat.
- Legendary Music Player – Enormously increases HP.
PlayStation preorders also come with a special avatar set.
An overview of the title is as follows:
It was just another seemingly ordinary day in Shibuya, but not for Rindo. He could tell something about the city felt different. A girl with an ominous aura appears before him, identifying herself as a so-called Reaper. With some trepidation, Rindo decides to play along with this Reapers’ Game, but something is weird…
Battles with monsters called “the Noise”, pins that grant mysterious powers, and a place called Shibuya UG (Underground) to set the stage for the Game—it isn’t long until Rindo starts to have second thoughts on his decision.
Features include:
- Delve into a vividly illustrated Shibuya, animated with style, music and monsters.
- Collect and wield hundreds of Psych abilities to battle surreal threats.
- Investigate the world around you and beat the “Reapers’ Game” to survive.
Check out a trailer below.