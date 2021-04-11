Square Enix has announced that a sequel to 2007’s Nintendo and mobile title, The World Ends with You, will release on the PlayStation 4 on July 27th. Titled NEO: The World Ends with You, the upcoming title will transport players to a vibrant Shibuya to investigate the city’s many mysteries.

Those who preorder the title via the PlayStation Store will receive the Legendary Threads Set, which includes the following:

Legendary Headphones – Drastically increases item drop rates from enemies.

– Drastically increases item drop rates from enemies. Legendary Tank Top – Greatly increases user’s Attack.

– Greatly increases user’s Attack. Legendary Shorts – Shortens the duration the wearer is knocked down.

– Shortens the duration the wearer is knocked down. Legendary Sneakers – Increases movement speed in combat.

– Increases movement speed in combat. Legendary Music Player – Enormously increases HP.

PlayStation preorders also come with a special avatar set.

An overview of the title is as follows:

It was just another seemingly ordinary day in Shibuya, but not for Rindo. He could tell something about the city felt different. A girl with an ominous aura appears before him, identifying herself as a so-called Reaper. With some trepidation, Rindo decides to play along with this Reapers’ Game, but something is weird… Battles with monsters called “the Noise”, pins that grant mysterious powers, and a place called Shibuya UG (Underground) to set the stage for the Game—it isn’t long until Rindo starts to have second thoughts on his decision.

Features include:

Delve into a vividly illustrated Shibuya, animated with style, music and monsters.

Collect and wield hundreds of Psych abilities to battle surreal threats.

Investigate the world around you and beat the “Reapers’ Game” to survive.

Check out a trailer below.