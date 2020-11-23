A sequel to the action-RPG The World Ends with You is officially in the works. Titled NEO: The World Ends with You, the follow-up in question will launch on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch in summer 2021. As of writing, Square Enix has yet to share a specific release date.

Check out the game’s official announcement trailer in the video linked below:

In NEO: The World Ends with You, players will explore the streets of Shibuya–home to the Reapers’ Game. As noted in Square Enix’s press release, Reapers’ Game is “a life-or-death battle for survival.” Players are to assume the role of protagonist Rindo, who, after being forced to participate in the sinister death battle, will work to unearth the game’s myriad mysteries.

NEO: The World Ends with You fully recreates the modern look of Shibuya, but adds extra flair with a comic-inspired art style. In exploring the bustling city, players can expect to encounter many a monster to fight. Help from allied companions should introduce another layer of excitement to the experience’s fast-paced action gameplay.

Inspired by both the real-life Shibuya shopping district in Tokyo and Kingdom Hearts, The World Ends with You originally released in Japan in 2007 for the Nintendo DS. The title made its way to Europe and North America the following year. Interestingly, NEO: The World Ends with You will mark the nascent franchise’s first release on PlayStation platforms.

[Source: Square Enix via Gematsu]