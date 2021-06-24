Square Enix has released a final trailer for NEO: The World Ends with You alongside announcing a demo for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. It looks like the demo announcement was tweeted prematurely because it was promptly deleted. However, it’s still available on YouTube.

The free demo will launch on Friday, June 25th, at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. It’ll introduce players to Rindo and Fret as they “fight to change their fate.” Demo progress will carry over to the full game when it launches on July 27th.

Check out the final trailer below.

A description accompanying the trailer reads:

Welcome to the Final Trailer for NEO: The World Ends with You! Sit back and learn about the district of Shibuya, the unique and colourful cast of team-mates, Reapers, and foes you’ll come across on your travels, and the stylish and fast-paced combat that awaits you. On June 25, you can play the free demo and start your adventure in NEO: The World Ends with You! Be ready when the full game drops on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 27, 2021! Meet Rindo and Fret, as they fight to change their fate. Collect and develop your powerful psychic pins and be one of the first to experience the frenetic combat against the mysterious Noise. Your progress in the demo will transfer to the full game for those who purchase NEO: The World Ends with You on the same platform.

NEO: The World Ends with You will be available on the PS4 and Switch. A PC release will follow later.