Outriders players reported missing inventory items prior to this weekend’s patch, hoping that the latest update would resolve the problem. Unfortunately, it did quite the opposite. Cases of inventories being wiped out are on the rise, and People Can Fly has acknowledged the problem.

Over on Reddit, the studio apologized and promised a fix as soon as possible. It also laid down its plans to restore inventories. The post reads:

Restoration should take place on a specific day and should be a one-time event The exact date is TBC but we’re hoping for this to occur in the coming week(s) We will update you when we have confirmation of date and timings We will only be able to restore the most valuable tiers of items lost, e.g. Epics and Legendaries. We will be unlikely to restore an inventory full of blue gear. The restoration should be additive to your inventory. It should not replace your current inventory. Restored items may not be have the exact same stats as the lost items



“Note that restoration will not be possible for items that were acquired but where the game connection was terminated before an autosave could complete as those items would never have made it into your server inventory/our logs,” wrote People Can Fly. “Such suspended autosaving is noticeable when the yellow autosave icon stays active for a longer period of time. For any individual restorations that were missed, or that occur in future, we plan to equip our teams to help on an ad hoc basis.”

People Can Fly added that it’s unable to provide a timeline for fixes, and said that it’s also looking into the Accolades wipe issue.

[Source: Reddit]