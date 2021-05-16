Ubisoft has revealed that it plans to include a 60 frames-per-second performance mode for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in Watch Dogs Legion title update 4.5.

Alongside the much-requested resolution support, update 4.5 will add Tactical Op and Project OMNI. Detailed patch notes will be available in due course. In the meantime, here’s an overview of the update:

Mina bug fixes: Players really embraced Mina as part of their DedSec and we’re happy to see so many of you trying out her powers and finding new, creative ways to use her abilities. We’ve also seen bug reports coming in through our website. Thanks to those reports the team has been busy working on fixing these issues; many which will arrive with TU 4.5. The following Mina related bugs will be fixed in TU 4.5: Mina will keep the weapon of a formerly possessed NPC Players are unable to return to Mina if the NPC they control dies Players are unable to exit Mind Control A bug where certain NPCs will gain Mina’s skills and abilities A bug where players can Mind Control NPCs they shouldn’t be able to An issue where players are forced to restart the game if they use Mind Control on an NPC when going out of bounds

Players really embraced Mina as part of their DedSec and we’re happy to see so many of you trying out her powers and finding new, creative ways to use her abilities. We’ve also seen bug reports coming in through our website. Thanks to those reports the team has been busy working on fixing these issues; many which will arrive with TU 4.5. The following Mina related bugs will be fixed in TU 4.5:

Ubisoft also detailed the recent addition of Character Customization with title update 4.0. Character Technical Director, Kieran O’Sullivan, said that he was “most proud of giving players more options to choose how they want to experience the game.” You can read his full comments on the official website.