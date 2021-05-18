Sony had previously revealed their Days of Play event would be making a return this year and they’ve now clarified when the free multiplayer weekend and the Days of Play sale will be taking place. The former begins this Saturday, May 22, while the latter won’t begin until next week.

The free multiplayer weekend allows non-PlayStation Plus players to take part in online multiplayer games on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The event will begin at 12:01 am local time on May 22 and will run until 11:59pm local time on May 23. Meanwhile, the Days of Play sale will begin on May 26. Featuring discounts on PS4 and PS5 games on the PlayStation Store, the sale will run until June 9. Some of the titles that will be discounted are:

PlayStation Days of Play Sale

PlayStation 4 Games

Death Stranding

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us Remastered

God of War

Gran Turismo Sport

PlayStation 5 Games

Demon’s Souls

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Nioh Collection

There will also be a sale on “other select products at participating retailers.” This includes 20% off select products on the PlayStation Gear Store.

In addition to the sale and multiplayer weekend, the PlayStation Player Celebration event has begun today and will take place over three legs. The first leg lasts until 11:59 PDT on May 24 and tasks gamers with playing 2.4 million games and earning 7.2 million trophies between them. There’s a bonus prize if the community manages to hit 3 million games played and 8.8 million trophies earned. Prizes include PSN avatars and PS4 dynamic themes. It’s not too late to sign up for the event if you haven’t done so already, just head to the PlayStation website to begin the signup process.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]