With Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart due to be released in less than a month’s time, Insomniac has decided to release three episodic info drops until the game becomes available. The first of those is hosted by Zurkon Jr., who is holding an Almost Launch Party featuring a brand new trailer showing off the game’s weapons and traversal mechanics.

The first topic of conversation is traversal. The game will feature new moves like Rift Tether where Ratchet and new Lombax protagonist Rivet can use the tether to attach themselves to small rifts and swing across the environments. There’s also the Phantom Dash that can not only be used to dodge attacks but will allow the duo to phase through them, escaping damage.

Moving on to weapons, Zurkon Jr. gets very excited when introducing the game’s arsenal. The classic Buzz Blades weapon is back with its ricocheting saw blades, but there’s also a selection of new weapons:

Blackhole Storm is a rapid-fire machine gun that uses purple bullets to mow down its enemies.

Enforcer is a double-barreled shotgun that fires lightning-esque blasts.

Lightning Rod does exactly what it says on the tin, firing lightning bolts that can take down all enemies within a small area of effect.

Cold Snap fires what looks like a blob of gel that freezes enemies in place.

Ricochet fires a single projectile that will repeatedly strike an enemy.

Negatron Collidor is a high-powered laser that does need a short time to charge before it's used

Some of the above weapons will make use of the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers with different firing modes attached to pulling the trigger fully or only pulling it halfway. For example, the Enforcer will only fire one barrel when the trigger is pulled halfway but will empty both barrels if the trigger is pulled fully. Haptic feedback will also give players a sense of what it’s like to fire each weapon while the speakers will sound every click and tick.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be released on June 11 after going gold just six days ago. Those who pre-order the game will receive the Carbonox armor and Pixelizer weapon. In the meantime, Zurkon Jr. has promised to return next week with a tour of planetary proportions, although he does get rather over-enthusiastic so that could mean anything.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]