Developer Antab Studio has announced that its cyberpunk action-adventure, Foreclosed, will launch on August 12th for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It’ll cost $19.99.

Set in a comic book world, Foreclosed will have players take on powerful bureaucracy to fight for their freedom. The game is inspired by some of the developers’ real-life experiences, and utilizes visual aesthetics of graphic novels.

On the PS5, Foreclosed will make use of DualSense‘s haptics and adaptive triggers, its speakers, and its light system.

“The ability to leverage next-gen tech to elevate the experience was really cool, as it’s very much in theme with the futuristic cyberpunk setting of the game,” Antab Studio wrote on the PS Blog. “For example, the Symbiotic Pistol is a multifunctional weapon with various upgrades available.”

An overview of other key features is as follows:

Slick Cyberpunk Action – Foreclosed blends a striking comic book aesthetic alongside high-octane, cyberpunk infused action gameplay.

– Foreclosed blends a striking comic book aesthetic alongside high-octane, cyberpunk infused action gameplay. Hi-tech Combat – Modify your Symbiotic Pistol with an assortment of customizations including “Machine-Gun” mode and explosive rounds.

– Modify your Symbiotic Pistol with an assortment of customizations including “Machine-Gun” mode and explosive rounds. Firmware Upgrades – Discover and unlock brain implant abilities with an RPG-like skill system

Interactive Comic Book – Everything from gameplay to cinematics are experienced within the stylistic framework of a graphic novel to make you truly feel like a comic book hero.

Check out a trailer on YouTube (sign in required).