Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Partial Trophy List Hides Story Secrets but Reveals Several Collectibles

Ratchet Clank Rift Apart Trophy List

Insomniac has decided to give players a sneak peek of the trophy list for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The list hasn’t been revealed in full to protect the game’s hidden trophies, which likely contain several story secrets. However, there are plenty of collectibles to find.

Last week the developer promised the Platinum trophy would only take a single playthrough “without an inordinate amount of time invested” but players would need to be thorough in their journey through the game. The game’s 46 total trophies do indeed seem to back this up. There are 15 hidden trophies that haven’t been revealed so players can be left to discover them, but the remaining 31 trophies list several types of collectibles, challenges, and the upgrading of weapons. There’s no mention of difficulty settings and none of the game’s accessibility features seem to affect the trophies. Check out the partial list of 31 Trophies below. For the rest, you’ll have to wait for the game’s launch.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Trophy List (Partial, Incomplete)

Ratchet & Clink: Rift Apart Platinum Trophy

  • Masters of the Multiverse – Collect all trophies

Ratchet & Clink: Rift Apart Gold Trophies

  • Fully Stacked – Purchase all weapons
  • UnBEARably Awesome – Find all CraiggerBears

Ratchet & Clink: Rift Apart Silver Trophies

  • Can’t Stop MeComplete a Gold Cup Battleplex challenge
  • Does This Make My Tail Look Big?Acquire and equip head, torso and leg armor
  • Nooks and CranniesCollect 5 Gold Bolts
  • They Blow Up So FastGet a weapon to Level 5
  • There’s Even a CupholderFully upgrade a weapon
  • Full RackFill up a Weapon Wheel

Ratchet & Clink: Rift Apart Bronze Trophies

  • Victory!Complete a Battleplex challenge
  • Sartorial SteelAcquire a piece of armor
  • ShinyCollect a Gold Bolt
  • Glitch, Uh, Finds a WayComplete all Glitch Challenges
  • Shift CharacterHit Every Blizon Crystal on Blizar and Cordelion
  • BOING!Bounce on Big Al, Clank and Qwark’s Parade balloons
  • Max RelaxFind the Nefarious City citizens by the hot springs
  • Alert the SponsorsPerform 5 Trick Jumps on a grind rail
  • IcebreakerMelee 5 frozen enemies
  • No Need for MultiballKill 2 enemies with a single Ricochet round
  • Return PolicyKill 10 enemies by returning shots with the Void Reactor
  • Life of the PartyDeploy 50 Mr. Fungis
  • Hole PuncherGet 20 headshots with the Headhunter
  • Extreme GardeningDefeat 30 enemies while they are Topiary’d
  • It’s So Fluffy!Find a CraiggerBear
  • Planning Some DestructionCollect a Spybot
  • Just Stay DownDefeat 30 ejected Nefarious Trooper heads
  • Must Go FasterDo a trick jump while going at max speed with the Hoverboots
  • Feeding FriendsyCollect 10 Zurpstones for Trudi
  • Extinction EventKill 5 Grunthors
  • Sweet, Sweet VictoryCollect honey for the Chef Tulio
  • Might’ve Broke SomethingCollect 3 Lorbs

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be released exclusively on PS5 on June 11. Those who pre-order the game will receive the Carbonox armor and Pixelizer weapon.

