Insomniac has decided to give players a sneak peek of the trophy list for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The list hasn’t been revealed in full to protect the game’s hidden trophies, which likely contain several story secrets. However, there are plenty of collectibles to find.

Last week the developer promised the Platinum trophy would only take a single playthrough “without an inordinate amount of time invested” but players would need to be thorough in their journey through the game. The game’s 46 total trophies do indeed seem to back this up. There are 15 hidden trophies that haven’t been revealed so players can be left to discover them, but the remaining 31 trophies list several types of collectibles, challenges, and the upgrading of weapons. There’s no mention of difficulty settings and none of the game’s accessibility features seem to affect the trophies. Check out the partial list of 31 Trophies below. For the rest, you’ll have to wait for the game’s launch.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Trophy List (Partial, Incomplete)

Ratchet & Clink: Rift Apart Platinum Trophy

Masters of the Multiverse – Collect all trophies

Ratchet & Clink: Rift Apart Gold Trophies

Fully Stacked – Purchase all weapons

UnBEARably Awesome – Find all CraiggerBears

Ratchet & Clink: Rift Apart Silver Trophies

Can’t Stop Me – Complete a Gold Cup Battleplex challenge

– Does This Make My Tail Look Big? – Acquire and equip head, torso and leg armor

– Nooks and Crannies – Collect 5 Gold Bolts

– They Blow Up So Fast – Get a weapon to Level 5

– There’s Even a Cupholder – Fully upgrade a weapon

– Full Rack – Fill up a Weapon Wheel

Ratchet & Clink: Rift Apart Bronze Trophies

Victory! – Complete a Battleplex challenge

– Sartorial Steel – Acquire a piece of armor

– Shiny – Collect a Gold Bolt

– Glitch, Uh, Finds a Way – Complete all Glitch Challenges

– Shift Character – Hit Every Blizon Crystal on Blizar and Cordelion

– BOING! – Bounce on Big Al, Clank and Qwark’s Parade balloons

– Max Relax – Find the Nefarious City citizens by the hot springs

– Alert the Sponsors – Perform 5 Trick Jumps on a grind rail

– Icebreaker – Melee 5 frozen enemies

– No Need for Multiball – Kill 2 enemies with a single Ricochet round

– Return Policy – Kill 10 enemies by returning shots with the Void Reactor

– Life of the Party – Deploy 50 Mr. Fungis

– Hole Puncher – Get 20 headshots with the Headhunter

– Extreme Gardening – Defeat 30 enemies while they are Topiary’d

– It’s So Fluffy! – Find a CraiggerBear

– Planning Some Destruction – Collect a Spybot

– Just Stay Down – Defeat 30 ejected Nefarious Trooper heads

– Must Go Faster – Do a trick jump while going at max speed with the Hoverboots

– Feeding Friendsy – Collect 10 Zurpstones for Trudi

– Extinction Event – Kill 5 Grunthors

– Sweet, Sweet Victory – Collect honey for the Chef Tulio

– Might’ve Broke Something – Collect 3 Lorbs

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be released exclusively on PS5 on June 11. Those who pre-order the game will receive the Carbonox armor and Pixelizer weapon.

[Source: Twitter]