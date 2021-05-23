Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart players will have 47 trophies to chase, including Platinum, when the game releases on June 11th. Thanks to Exophase, we now have the full list for you below. If you’re worried about potential spoilers, check out the partial trophy list instead.
Platinum
- Masters of the Multiverse: Collect All Trophies
Gold
- 2 Fuzz 2 Nefarious: Defeat Doctor and Emperor Nefarious
- Fully Stacked: Purchase All Weapons
- UnBEARably Awesome: Find all CraiggerBears
Silver
- Can’t Stop Me: Complete a Gold Cup Battleplex Challenge
- Does This Make My Tail Look Big?: Acquire and Equip Head, Torso, and Leg Armor
- Nooks and Crannies: Collect Five Gold Bolts
- They Blow Up So Fast: Get a Weapon to Level Five
- There’s Even a Cupholder: Fully Upgrade a Weapon
- Full Rack: Fill a Weapon Wheel
- Aim to Misbehave: Acquire the RYNO
Bronze
- Rift Apart: Get Separated in Nefarious City
- Hide ‘N Seekerpede: Defeat the Seekerpede
- Victory!: Complete a Battleplex Challenge
- Hey Lombax DJ: Play Three Songs on Zurkie’s Jukebox
- This Crystal Is My Things: Acquire Phase Quartz
- Don’t You Walk Away From Me: Reach the Archives
- It’s Loose!: Set Juice Free
- Emotional Support Robot: Meet the Fixer
- Rated Aaarrr!: Feed Bubbles
- Return to Sender: Sink the Mothership on Sargasso
- No Bones About It: Retrieve the Dimensional Map
- I’m the Warden Now: Break In and Out of Prison
- More Than Lint: Enter a Hidden Pocket Dimension
- Sartorial Steel: Acquire a Piece of Armor
- Shiny!: Collect a Gold Bolt
- Quantum Mechanic: Repair a Dimensional Anomaly
- Glitch, Uh, Finds a Way: Complete All Glitch Challenges
- Shifty Character: Hit Every Blizon Crystal on Blizar and Cordelion
- BOING!: Bounce on Big Al, Clank, and Qwark’s Parade Balloons
- Max Relax: Find the Nefarious Citizens by the Hot Springs
- Lombax and Chill: Turn on the TV in Rivet’s Hideout
- Alert the Sponsors: Perform Five Trick Jumps on a Grind Rail
- Icebreaker: Melee Five Frozen Enemies
- No Need for Multiball: Kill Two Enemies With a Single Ricochet Round
- Return Policy: Kill 10 Enemies by Returning Shots with the Void Reactor
- Hole Puncher: Get 20 Headshots with the Headhunter
- Life of the Party: Deploy 50 Mr. Fungis
- Extreme Gardening: Defeat 30 Enemies While They are Topiary’d
- It’s So Fluffy!: Find a CraiggerBear
- Extinction Event: Kill Five Grunthors
- Just Stay Down: Defeat 30 Ejected Nefarious Trooper Heads
- Must Go Faster: Do a Trick Jump While Going at Max Speed with the Hoverboots
- Planning Some Destruction: Collect a Spybot
- Feeding Friendsy: Collect 10 Zurpstones for Trudi
- Sweet, Sweet Victory: Collect Honey for Chef Tulio
- Might’ve Broken Something: Collect Three Lorbs
