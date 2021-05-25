Zenimax Online is delaying the release of The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S by a week. Originally scheduled for June 8, the edition will now release on June 15 to avoid clashing with the upcoming Blackwood update.

The development team made the decision to delay Console Enhanced so they could give both that version and the Blackwood update their “undivided attention.” The Blackwood Update will continue to launch on PC, Mac and Google Stadia on June 1 before launching on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 a week later on June 8. Console Enhanced will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on June 15. The team added:

We apologize for the inconvenience, but we want to ensure that everything launches smoothly during this very busy time. Thank you all for the ongoing support, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to Blackwood next month.

After promising to continue PlayStation support following the studio’s acquisition by Microsoft, Console Enhanced will reduce loading times dramatically, as well as adding graphical improvements to reflections, textures, draw distance, shadows, and depth of field. A Performance Mode will push the game to run at 60FPS with a native 1440p resolution. On the other hand, Fidelity Mode will run the game at its usual 30FPS but in a native 4K resolution. In both modes, many of the game’s graphical settings like shadow settings and texture settings will be set to their highest options. Those who own the game on PS4 already will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

The Blackwood expansion is the second chapter in the year-long Gates of Oblivion adventure. The new zone will include a 30-hour storyline that ties into the story of the Daedric Prince Mehrunes Dagon. Other new features include a Companions system, the Rockgrove Trial for up to 12 players, a world event known as Oblivion Portals, delves, public dungeons, world bosses, and stand-alone quests. Those who pre-order the expansion will get immediate access to the Nagahide Welwa Ravager mount. At launch, they’ll also receive the Dremora Kynreeve Outfit, Deadlands Wamasu Pet, an Iron Atronach Crate, three Blackwood Treasure Maps, and two Experience Scrolls.

