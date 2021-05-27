41 Percent of PS4/PS5 Owners Are Female, Sony Reveals

During its Investor Relations Day presentation yesterday, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed that 41 percent of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners are female – a massive increase over the meager 18 percent ownership during the PS1 era.

The information, which was included in a presentation delivered by SIE CEO Jim Ryan, was part of a slide discussing favorable demographics for the PlayStation brand. Apparently, brand loyalty is strong among PlayStation gamers. According to data compiled by SIE Global Platform Experience Tracker and PlayStation registration information, a significant proportion of PS1 owners stuck with Sony over the years. At least five percent of current PS4/PS5 owners are aged between 49 and 54 and were PS1 gamers back in the day. Another five percent are between the ages of 43 and 48, and over 10 percent are aged 37-42, indicating that PlayStation continues to appeal to gamers of all ages.

In 2021, PlayStation surpassed Amazon and claimed the ninth spot in the list of top global brands, up seven places from no. 16. With the PS5, Sony aims to build its “biggest ever platform” and with the PS4, the company hopes to have its “longest ever tail.” In case of the latter, Ryan said that there are “big game launches” still to come for the last-gen console, including Horizon Forbidden West and Far Cry 6. Additionally, ongoing growth in the free-to-play segment is contributing towards continuous high engagement among PS4 owners. Highlights in this segment include Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone, Apex Legends, Genshin Impact, and Rocket League.

Sony will “keep getting PS4 owners to migrate to PS5” while “minimizing lapse and maximizing customer lifetime value from the current connected PS4s,” Ryan concluded.

[Source: Sony]