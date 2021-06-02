Support for the MyPlayStation web service will end on June 28, 2021, along with PS Vita’s messaging service. Sony will discontinue the two services, and users will no longer be able to access their Game Library, Parties, Friends, Trophies, and Profile Information via the MyPlayStation website. Sony will also discontinue the PS Vita messaging service on the same date, and users will be unable to send any new messages through the service.

MyPlayStation is a website separate from the main PlayStation website, where users can manage their PSN account information, trophies, and library. Replacing the MyPlayStation web feature will be the PS App and the profile dropdown menu located on the PlayStation website. From there, players will still be able to access Profile and Game Library information. However, Parties, Friends, and Trophies will have to be accessed either through PS4 and PS5 consoles or on the mobile PlayStation App.

Additionally, the PS Vita messaging service will also begin shutting down starting June 28, 2021. The feature allowed players to message other PSN users using the PS Vita across multiple platforms. Sony notes that, while the messaging service will be discontinued, players will still be able to access previously sent messages by using the messaging services on PS4 and PS5 consoles, as well as the PlayStation App.

These changes come a few months after Sony announced that it would discontinue the PlayStation Communities feature back in March 2021. The move also replaced Communities with the aforementioned PlayStation App, which debuted back in October 2020 and allowed users to connect to their PS5 and manage remote downloads and access the PS Store.

