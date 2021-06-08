Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade arrives on PS5 in just a couple of days on June 10. This version of the game will include the PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake as well as EPISODE INTERmission. The trophy list is now live on Exophase and while there are no differences between the PS4 and PS5 versions of the base game, the list does add an additional nine Trophies the new DLC episode featuring Yuffie.

There are 63 trophies in total, including a Platinum trophy, although only 54 of them belong to the base game. The remaining nine can be found in the EPISODE INTERmission DLC—which are not required for the Platinum—and hint towards collectibles and some story spoilers, so read further at your own risk. Square Enix has stated there’s no more DLC planned for the game so this trophy list is unlikely to change. However, they also said that if demand was there, any future DLC would arrive after the development of the next game is completed.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Trophy List

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Platinum Trophy

Master of Fate – Earn all FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE trophies.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Gold Trophies

Ultimate Weapon – Defeat the Pride and Joy prototype.

Hardened Veteran – Complete all chapters on Hard difficulty.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Silver Trophies

Dressed to the Nines – Obtain all nine bridal candidate outfits.

Best in the Business – Complete all quests.

Disc Jockey – Collect all music discs.

Intelligence Agent – Complete all battle intel reports.

Weapons Expert – Learn all weapon abilities.

Master of Mimicry – Learn all enemy skills.

That's the Smell – Defeat a malboro.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Bronze Trophies

Onetime Gig – Complete Chapter 1.

Escape Artist – Complete Chapter 2.

Mercenary Endeavors – Complete Chapter 3.

Night on the Town – Complete Chapter 4.

Plan E – Complete Chapter 5.

Lights Out – Complete Chapter 6.

Trapped Like Sewer Rats – Complete Chapter 7.

Reunited – Complete Chapter 8.

Never the Bride – Complete Chapter 9.

Sewer Survivor – Complete Chapter 1o.

Paranormal Investigator – Complete Chapter 11.

The Collapse – Complete Chapter 12.

Broken Dreams – Complete Chapter 13.

Picking Up the Pieces – Complete Chapter 14.

The Pizza in the Sky – Complete Chapter 15.

No Appointment Needed – Complete Chapter 16.

Emerging from Chaos – Complete Chapter 17.

Destiny's Crossroads – Complete Chapter 18.

Warming Up – Win a battle.

Weakened Resolve – Exploit an enemy's weakness.

Bonds of Friendship – Free a bound ally.

Staggering Start – Stagger an enemy.

Music Collector – Collect 3 music discs.

Gotta Start Somewhere – Complete a quest.

My First Ability – Max out a weapon's proficiency.

Materia for Beginners – Level up an orb of materia.

My First Summon – Invoke a summon.

Biker Boy – Get praised by Jessie at the end of the motorcycle mini-game.

Heavenly Dart Player – Rise to the top of the Seventh Heaven darts leaderboard.

Cleanup Crew – Obtain the Chocobo & Moogle materia.

In Lockstep – Bypass the delta-level security lock in Mako Reactor 5.

Crate Annihilator – Complete all Normal difficulty Whack-a-Box challenges.

Say It with Flowers – Decorate the Leaf House with a floral arrangement.

Summon Slayer – Defeat a summon in battle.

Sultan of Squat – Complete all squat challenges.

Dancing Queen – Received a gift from Andrea for being a dance superstar.

Returning Champion – Emerge victorious from a colosseum sparring session.

Snappy Dresser – Obtain three bridal candidate outfits.

Whack-a-Box Wunderkind – Complete all Hard difficulty Whack-a-Box challenges.

Peeress of Pull-Ups – Complete all pull-up challenges.

Divine Gratitude – Receive a letter from an angel.

The Johnny Experience – Witness all Johnny-related incidents.

Building Character – Attain level 50 with a character.

Staggering Feat – Deal 300% damage to a staggered enemy.

EPISODE INTERmission Trophy List

EPISODE INTERmission Silver Trophies



The Road to Revenge – Complete both chapters of INTERmission on Hard difficulty.

Condor Queen – Become the Fort Condor grandmaster on Hard difficulty.

Ultimate Weapon 2.0 – Defeat the Pride and Joy Mk 0.5.

Corruptor of the Immaculate – Defeat Weiss.

EPISODE INTERmission Bronze Trophies

Takes Two IDs to Tango – Complete Chapter 1 of INTERmission.

Out of Darknesses's Clutches – Complete Chapter 2 of INTERmission.

Turtle-tastic – Collect all the Happy Turtle flyers.

Game, Set, Master – Become the Fort Condor grandmaster.

Materia Maven – Obtain all materia available from Shinra Box Buster challenges.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 for at least six months and is the only way to play EPISODE INTERmission. Those upgrading from the PlayStation 4 version of the game can do so for free, although this doesn’t apply to those who grabbed the title through PlayStation Plus. The upgrade also does not include the EPISODE INTERmission DLC. Save files can now be transferred from the PS4 version in preparation for the arrival of the PS5 game thanks to the newly released patch 1.02.

