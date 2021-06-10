Scarlet Nexus Trophy List Suggests Multiple Playthroughs and Lots of Gifts

Scarlet Nexus is due to be released on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on June 25. The game’s PS5 trophy list has just arrived on Exophase, giving players just over two weeks to plan ahead for obtaining that coveted Platinum trophy. At the very least, they will need to complete two playthroughs, and give lots of gifts to their allies.

The game is set in an alternate universe with a far more futuristic theme than ours. The year is 2020 and a new hormone has just been discovered in the human brain, granting humans extra sensory abilities. The downside is it is also extremely attractive to mutant organisms known as Others, and they’ll eat people to sate their hunger for this hormone. The Other Suppression Force is formed to take down the Others and the game follows two of those recruits, Yuito and Kasane.

Both recruits will have their own storyline and players will need to do separate playthroughs with each character to earn the coveted Platinum trophy. There are 53 trophies in total, featuring a mix of story progression, using different skills, making plenty of friends, giving gifts to allies, and a couple of different collectibles. There’s also hints of future DLC seeing as many of the trophies have a note to say they don’t include add-ons. The list does include some spoilers so read on at your own risk.

Scarlet Nexus Trophy List

Scarlet Nexus Platinum Trophy

Woven Red Threads – Obtained all trophies.

Scarlet Nexus Gold Trophies

Tightly Wound Bond – Reached Bond Level 6 with all allies.

Gift-Giving Freak – Gave all gifts to all allies. *Does not include add-ons.

Scarlet Nexus Silver Trophies

Red Strings for Two – Reached the ending of both Yuito’s and Kasane’s story.

Companionship – Reached Bond Level 6 with an ally.

Kins Millionaire – Collected over 200 thousand kins.

Power of Observation – Successfully performed 20 perfect dodges.

Mighty Soldier – Defeated 1,000 enemies.

Owner of an Excellent Brain – Learned all the skills on the Brain Map.

Brain Field Expert – Raised the EXP bonus to the maximum.

Suppressor of All Enemies – Completed the Enemy Compendium. *Does not include add-ons.

Scarlet Nexus Bronze Trophies

Scarlet Guardian – Completed Phase 0.

Conclusion of Millenia – Finished the last battle against Karen.

To the Unknown Future – Reached the 1st playthrough ending.

Collecting Fragments of History – Started a new game with a different main character after beating the game.

Shared Feelings – Saw Yuito Bond Episode 5

A Line Beyond Time – Saw Kasane Bond Episode 5

To Run Together – Viewed 'Hanabi Bond Episode 5' in Yuito's story and 'Hanabi Bond Episode 4' In Kasane's story.

Life Goes On – Viewed 'Gemma Bond Episode 5' in Yuito's story and 'Gemma Bond Episode 4' In Kasane's story.

Remaining Pure – Viewed 'Tsugumi Bond Episode 5' in Yuito's story and 'Tsugumi Bond Episode 4' In Kasane's story.

Ghost Who Chose Life – Viewed 'Kagero Bond Episode 4' in Yuito's story and 'Kagero Bond Episode 5' In Kasane's story.

No Need to Go it Alone – Viewed 'Luka Bond Episode 5' in Yuito's story and 'Luka Bond Episode 4' In Kasane's story.

The Strength to Simply Exist – Viewed 'Shiden Bond Episode 4' in Yuito's story and 'Shiden Bond Episode 5' In Kasane's story.

My Past is Me, My Angst is Me – Viewed 'Kyoka Bond Episode 4' in Yuito's story and 'Kyoka Bond Episode 5' In Kasane's story.

Being Wasteful Ain't Bad – Viewed 'Arashi Bond Episode 4' in Yuito's story and 'Arashi Bond Episode 5' In Kasane's story.

Gifts – Gave a gift to an ally for the first time. *Does not include add-ons.

The Place Beyond the Pain – Used the SAS over 100 times.

Master of the Psionic Space – Finished off 50 enemies with the Brain Field.

Other Nemesis – Used the Brain Crush on Others 20 times.

One Lost in Madness – Ran out of time in brain field.

Seasoned Psychokinesis User – Performed 50 successful Special Object Follow-Up Attacks.

Receiver of Protection – Initiated Assault Visions 20 times.

Power of Nexus – Activated 4 different Combo Visions in 1 combo.

Expanded Brain Functionality – Learned all the skills in one of the Brain Map categories.

Protect! – Stopped in front of the OSF poster in the hideout.

Knowledge of the Past – Collected all Mysterious Text Data.

Collector – Used Item Exchange for the first time. *Does not include add-ons.

Collection Freak – Exchanged 100 types of items at shops. *Does not include add-ons.

Everyone's Ally – Completed a quest for the first time.

Heroic OSF – Completed 30 quests.

Baki-s – Everyone wore Baki heads.

Link Expert – Activated all Combo Visions.

Wheels Gone Wild – Defeated 5 enemies with 1 bus.

Helping Hand – Revived by an ally for the first time.

Trusted Ally – Initiated a guardian vision for the first time.

You Are Not Alone – Saved inside the brain field for the first time.

Fierce Psychokinesis User – Threw 100 objects with psychokinesis.

Cunning Brain Smash – Defeated 3 enemies at the same time with Brain Crush.

Friendship – Revived allies 5 times.

Suoh Incident – The Suoh Incident occurred.

One Will – Gathered all party members.

Fashion Debut – Changed your Visual Equipment for the first time. *Does not include add-ons.

Fashionista – Collected 100 attachments. *Does not include add-ons.

Scarlet Nexus will be available as both a standard edition and a Digital Deluxe Edition that includes a digital soundtrack, a digital artbook, the “Red” battle attire set and and “The Others” additional attachment. Those who pre-order either edition will get the “Audio” battle attire set and three other additional attachments. You can also currently check out the demo that can be downloaded from the PlayStation Store.

