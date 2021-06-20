Following the recent reveal of Battlefield 2042, players apparently flocked to Battlefield 4 across all platforms, leading publisher Electronic Arts to increase the eight-year-old game’s server capacity to accommodate traffic.

Most of the traffic seems to be coming from the United States’ western region. And while the sharp increase in player count coincides with Battlefield 2042‘s reveal, the spike on PC specifically can also be associated to Battlefield 4‘s free giveaway via Prime Gaming. Nevertheless, Battlefield 2042‘s E3 trailer turned out to be one of the most popular videos from the event, landing among the top ten most watched YouTube game videos for the month of June.

A notice from EA regarding Battlefield 4‘s server capacity reads:

We were absolutely blown away by your excitement and reactions to the recent Battlefield 2042 reveal. Since then, many of you have jumped back into Battlefield 4 to already get a taste of the return to all-out-warfare. We’ve been monitoring your experience and noticed queue times in the US West region were far longer than in other regions. Good news, we’ve increased server capacity for this region – you can expect less waiting, and more playing. We’ll continue monitoring queue times and will make further adjustments as necessary.

Battlefield 2042 will release on October 22 for current-gen and last-gen platforms. It’ll come without a traditional single-player campaign. An official overview is as follows:

Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. In a near-future world transformed by disorder, adapt, and overcome dynamically-changing battlegrounds with the help of your squad and a cutting-edge arsenal. With support for 128 players, Battlefield 2042 brings unprecedented scale on vast battlegrounds across the globe. Players will take on several massive experiences, from updated multiplayer modes like Conquest and Breakthrough to the all-new Hazard Zone.

[Source: EA]