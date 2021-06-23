Call of Duty: Warzone players recently found an interesting bug. A locked door in the salt mine had gone on a rampage, callously killing any unsuspecting player that went near it. Raven Software has now released a patch that’s stopped that door in its tracks. Some of the other fixes the patch makes includes nerfs for the overpowered MG 82.

While players had worked out the killer door was a bug, theories abounded as to why it was misbehaving in the first place. Some believed it to be a part of the mysterious red doors that had appeared at the start of Season 4. The doors that can spawn anywhere on the map allow players to fast travel to different locations, although their unpredictable nature meant players never knew where they’d end up. It seems like this isn’t the case, though; now the door can just be a normal part of the scenery.

The developer also made the decision to nerf the MG 82 as it was not filling the role of a short to mid-range Light Machine Gun as intended. The changes should now make it feel less like a powerful LMG and more the weapon it should be. All of those nerfs and the rest of the changes can be seen in the patch notes below.

Call of Duty: Warzone July 22 Update Patch Notes

GAMEPLAY Some thoughts on Perks… We are exploring all avenues in terms of changes to provide ‘fair’ and ‘reactable’ counterplay options to Dead Silence. A decision like this must be made carefully especially considering how it may destabilize other aspects of the game. We cannot promise anything at this moment but as we close in on an appropriate solution, we will share more details. Sit tight.



WEAPONS Light Machine Guns MG 82 (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased from 30 to 29 Minimum Damage decreased from 28 to 27 Maximum Damage range decreased by 20% Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3 to 1.2 Upper Chest multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1 Extremities multiplier decreased from 1 to .9 Vertical and Horizontal Recoil increased We had envisioned the MG 82 (BOCW) as a short to mid-range Light Machine Gun given its relatively fast handling, mobility, and rate of fire. However, it also retained many powerful LMG traits like damage profile, bullet velocity, and magazine size all while having negligible recoil. These factors in combination created one of the most dominant weapons to land in Verdansk. Do not be deceived by the magnitude of these changes. The damage per magazine and rate of fire is still top tier so we expect the MG 82 to remain viable.

Submachine Guns Nail Gun (BOCW) We will be keeping a close eye on the Nail Gun (BOCW). We feel it kills about a bullet faster than we would like. With extremely low rate of fire Weapons, they can be on a razor’s edge of balance wherein missing a single shot can turn an incredibly fast Time to Kill into one of the slowest in its class. This is not the case with the Nail Gun (BOCW) now, but if it required an additional bullet to kill and nothing else changed, it likely would be. So, we may push and pull on some of its functionality to ensure that it fulfills its role as a highly mobile, close range, full-auto dominator that can rival shotgun TTKs but rapidly wanes in efficacy the further enemies are from you. They are just nails after all.



BUG FIXES Fixed an issue that was causing some Players to have to restart the game in order to unlock a gifted Battle Pass.

Fixed an issue causing tier skips to not apply properly when receiving a gifted Battle Pass Bundle.

Fixed a locked control room door in Salt Mine that was killing Players instantly upon contact.

Fixed an issue causing Players to lose control of their Operator after walking through a Red Door if another Player had previously died while going through it.

Fixed an issue where using some QBZ-83 (BOCW) Blueprints would cause Players to crash.

