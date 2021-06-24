Square Enix and Luminous Studio Productions are aiming for the “highest quality visuals ever seen in an open world game” with Forspoken (formerly Project Athia). That’s according to Luminous Studio Head and General Manager, Takeshi Aramaki, who recently talked about implementing AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution in Forspoken.

“Our studio’s vision is to create games unlike anything experienced before, fusing the world’s latest technologies with art,” Aramaki said in a marketing video released by AMD. “Implementing cutting-edge AMD technology in the development of Forspoken is an embodiment of that philosophy. With Forspoken, we are aiming to achieve the highest quality visuals ever seen in an open world game.”

Aramaki went on to talk about the importance of high frame rates at 4K resolution, which he believes will be the best possible way to experience the upcoming title.

“AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution provides a significant performance boost when running Forspoken at 4K and 60 fps,” Aramaki added. “FSR is an ideal upscaling solution to its compatibility with various platforms and its extremely fast processing speeds. For the development of Forspoken, we are really feeling the benefits of the low latency of FSR, and the high performance that it brings.”

Forspoken is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PC. We haven’t seen much of the title and it was missing from the recent Square Enix showcase, but we’re told that it’s set for release sometime in 2022. The game will tell the story of Frey Holland, a young woman who has to navigate a mystical world.

