M2H has announced that its open world car stunting game Crash Drive 3 will release on July 8th for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. It’ll cost $19.99.

Crash Drive 3 will allow players to compete in 10 in-game events, including cops and robbers. There will be over 50 vehicles to collect and personalize with extensive customization options. The game’s open world will be free to explore, and each area will be filled with “unique” secrets, collectibles, and Easter Eggs.

Key features include:

Competitive Events – Destroy a gigantic beach ball, catch robbers as a cop or steal the king’s crown, these are just a few examples of the 10 fun game events this game has to offer. Participate in these random competitive events, beat your opponents to earn the most cash and buy awesome new cars or customizations.

– Destroy a gigantic beach ball, catch robbers as a cop or steal the king’s crown, these are just a few examples of the 10 fun game events this game has to offer. Participate in these random competitive events, beat your opponents to earn the most cash and buy awesome new cars or customizations. Crazy Car Leveling – By using nitro boosts you increase the car’s nitro capacity, by driving at top speed you increase its top speed… catch the drift? “Maxing” all stats for a car increases your player level allowing you to buy new cars or customizations. Collect over 50+ vehicles and customize your car with funky antennas, boosts and unique number plates with your in-game name on it. Reach the maximum player level to prestige and show who is the real Crash Drive 3 boss! Solid golden car anyone?

– By using nitro boosts you increase the car’s nitro capacity, by driving at top speed you increase its top speed… catch the drift? “Maxing” all stats for a car increases your player level allowing you to buy new cars or customizations. Collect over 50+ vehicles and customize your car with funky antennas, boosts and unique number plates with your in-game name on it. Reach the maximum player level to prestige and show who is the real Crash Drive 3 boss! Solid golden car anyone? Open World Exploration – To the moon and back! Drive around freely and explore the boundless and varied open world at your leisure. Fly a rocket to the moon, storm the king’s castle in the forest, go to the saloon in the wild west canyons or experience ice drifting fun in the arctic snow. Done with icy cold? How about a relaxing ferry trip to the tropics? Each area is unique and filled with secret areas, collectibles and special easter eggs… Think you’ll ever be done exploring this world?

– To the moon and back! Drive around freely and explore the boundless and varied open world at your leisure. Fly a rocket to the moon, storm the king’s castle in the forest, go to the saloon in the wild west canyons or experience ice drifting fun in the arctic snow. Done with icy cold? How about a relaxing ferry trip to the tropics? Each area is unique and filled with secret areas, collectibles and special easter eggs… Think you’ll ever be done exploring this world? Have a Blast in Tank Battles – Blast or crash opponents from the sky arena to score points and dominate the battle arenas. Win in order to buy new tanks each with a unique play style. You will have a blast in the exciting tank battles mode!

– Blast or crash opponents from the sky arena to score points and dominate the battle arenas. Win in order to buy new tanks each with a unique play style. You will have a blast in the exciting tank battles mode! Play with Friends on Any Platform _ No matter which platform your friends play on, you can always play together thanks to cross platform multiplayer support. Or if you want to do some stunting offline, switch seamlessly to a fully single player experience anytime you like!

Check out a trailer below.

[Source: Gematsu]