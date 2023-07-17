Twisted Metal, Twisted Metal 2 Trophies Revealed for PS1 Classics

Twisted Metal and Twisted Metal 2 are the two highlights for PlayStation Plus Premium members in July 2023, both of which are hitting just before the launch of Peacock series. And trophy lists for both titles — as well as Gravity Crash Portable — have gone live, showing users how they can earn another few Platinum trophies.

Which PS Plus Essential July 2023 Games Are Worth Playing? PlayStation Plus Essential’s July 2023 games have dropped, and they’re all in wildly different genres. One of these games is…

Here’s the full Twisted Metal trophy list

As posted by Exophase, the original Twisted Metal for the original PlayStation has 31 trophies. These are split among two Bronzes, 25 Silvers, three Golds, and a single Platinum. The list is relatively straightforward, as it mostly tasks players with beating certain levels, winning as specific characters, and destroying players or objects in the world.

Twisted Champion – Unlock all trophies in Twisted Metal.

– Unlock all trophies in Twisted Metal. The Beginning of the End – Complete level 1, Arena Duel.

– Complete level 1, Arena Duel. Not Here to Deliver – Complete level 2, Warehouse District Warfare.

– Complete level 2, Warehouse District Warfare. Highway to Carnage – Complete level 3, Freeway Free for All.

– Complete level 3, Freeway Free for All. Water Is for People, Not Cars – Complete level 4, River Park Rumble.

– Complete level 4, River Park Rumble. Watch Out for Pedestrians – Complete level 5, Assault on Cyburbia.

– Complete level 5, Assault on Cyburbia. Watch the Edge Now – Complete level 6, Rooftop Combat.

– Complete level 6, Rooftop Combat. Tank You for the Memories – Complete the final round and defeat Minion.

– Complete the final round and defeat Minion. Candy Bag – Collect your winning prize as Sweet Tooth.

– Collect your winning prize as Sweet Tooth. Unfortunate News – Collect your winning prize as Yellow Jacket.

– Collect your winning prize as Yellow Jacket. The Demon’s Keeper – Collect your winning prize as Darkside.

– Collect your winning prize as Darkside. Space Sheriff – Collect your winning prize as Outlaw.

– Collect your winning prize as Outlaw. South Central Hero – Collect your winning prize as Thumper.

– Collect your winning prize as Thumper. Special Agent – Collect your winning prize as Crimson Fury.

– Collect your winning prize as Crimson Fury. Sneaky Snake – Collect your winning prize as Pit Viper.

– Collect your winning prize as Pit Viper. To Protect and Serve – Collect your winning prize as Warthog.

– Collect your winning prize as Warthog. The Bell Tolls for Calypso – Collect your winning prize as Mr. Grimm.

– Collect your winning prize as Mr. Grimm. How Does a Ghost Drive? – Collect your winning prize as Spectre.

– Collect your winning prize as Spectre. New Tire Discount – Collect your winning prize as Hammerhead.

– Collect your winning prize as Hammerhead. Captain’s Lament – Collect your winning prize as Road Kill.

– Collect your winning prize as Road Kill. Freefalling – Cause either yourself or your opponent to fall off the rooftop in the Rooftop Combat level.

– Cause either yourself or your opponent to fall off the rooftop in the Rooftop Combat level. Pump ’em Full of Lead – Defeat an opponent with the machine gun.

– Defeat an opponent with the machine gun. If You Can’t Beat Them, Ram Them – Defeat an opponent with collision damage.

– Defeat an opponent with collision damage. I Have a Special Power – Defeat an opponent with a special weapon.

– Defeat an opponent with a special weapon. Resourceful Driver – Collect 5 weapons in any level.

– Collect 5 weapons in any level. Can’t Hide from Me – Destroy all Calypso crates in the Arena Duel level.

– Destroy all Calypso crates in the Arena Duel level. You Shouldn’t Have Parked There – Eliminate a car in the Warehouse District Warfare level.

– Eliminate a car in the Warehouse District Warfare level. You Thought a Barrier Would Stop Me? – Blast through a road work site on the Freeway Free for All level.

– Blast through a road work site on the Freeway Free for All level. Strategic Break – Drive through an alley in the River Park Rumble level.

– Drive through an alley in the River Park Rumble level. Can I Ban the Van? – Eliminate a van in the Assault on Cyburbia level.

– Eliminate a van in the Assault on Cyburbia level. Pyramid Secret – Destroy the pyramid on the Rooftop Combat level.

Here is the Twisted Metal 2 trophy list

The Twisted Metal 2 trophies are quite similar in how they are divided and what their unlock requirements are. It has 30 total trophies as opposed to 31, and these include four Bronzes, four Golds, 21 Silvers, and one Platinum.

Gift of Calypso – Unlock all trophies in Twisted Metal 2.

– Unlock all trophies in Twisted Metal 2. 5 below Freezing – Complete level 6, Antarctica: The Drop Zone.

– Complete level 6, Antarctica: The Drop Zone. Crop Out the Competition – Complete level 7, Holland: Field of Screams.

– Complete level 7, Holland: Field of Screams. Dark Flame – Complete level 8, Hong Kong: Hong Kong Krunch and defeat Dark Tooth.

– Complete level 8, Hong Kong: Hong Kong Krunch and defeat Dark Tooth. Careful with That! – Defeat an opponent with a remote bomb.

– Defeat an opponent with a remote bomb. What a Great Metal Tower – Complete level 3, Paris: Monumental Disaster.

– Complete level 3, Paris: Monumental Disaster. Rematch Thwarted in Lava – Complete level 4, Amazonia: Fire Walk and defeat Minion.

– Complete level 4, Amazonia: Fire Walk and defeat Minion. No Road? No Problem! – Complete level 5, New York: The Big Leap.

– Complete level 5, New York: The Big Leap. Sweet Freedom at Last – Collect your winning prize as Roadkill.

– Collect your winning prize as Roadkill. Went Too Fast – Collect your winning prize as Twister.

– Collect your winning prize as Twister. De-armed and Fatherless – Collect your winning prize as Axel.

– Collect your winning prize as Axel. The Bigger They Are… The Further You Fall – Collect your winning prize as Mr. Slam.

– Collect your winning prize as Mr. Slam. Ghost of a Chance – Collect your winning prize as Shadow.

– Collect your winning prize as Shadow. If Only They Wished for Wings – Collect your winning prize as Hammerhead.

– Collect your winning prize as Hammerhead. Space Rescue – Collect your winning prize as Outlaw 2.

– Collect your winning prize as Outlaw 2. Of Strong Body, but Weak Mind – Collect your winning prize as Warthog.

– Collect your winning prize as Warthog. Reap What You Sow – Collect your winning prize as Mr. Grimm.

– Collect your winning prize as Mr. Grimm. Explosive Reunion – Collect your winning prize as Grasshopper.

– Collect your winning prize as Grasshopper. King of Ruins – Collect your winning prize as Thumper.

– Collect your winning prize as Thumper. The Price of Fame – Collect your winning prize as Spectre.

– Collect your winning prize as Spectre. Enjoy the Fine Arts – Discover the museum in Paris.

– Discover the museum in Paris. Water Slick – Drive on water in Paris.

– Drive on water in Paris. Firewalker – Drive on lava in Amazonia.

– Drive on lava in Amazonia. Pot Shot – Defeat an opponent with the machine gun.

– Defeat an opponent with the machine gun. They Call Me the Rock – Defeat an opponent with collision damage.

– Defeat an opponent with collision damage. Check Out What I Can Do – Defeat an opponent with a special weapon.

– Defeat an opponent with a special weapon. Wait until Hollywood Sees This! – Complete level 1, Los Angeles: Quake Zone Rumble.

– Complete level 1, Los Angeles: Quake Zone Rumble. Russian Bowl Cage Match – Complete level 2, Moscow: Suicide Slide.

– Complete level 2, Moscow: Suicide Slide. Hope These Don’t Make Me Sick – Use a teleportation pad on any level

– Use a teleportation pad on any level One More for the Collection – Collect 5 pick-ups on any level.

Here’s the full Gravity Crash Portable trophy list

Gravity Crash Portable is the third retro title to come to PlayStation Plus Premium in July 2023, but it is a PSP title, not an original PlayStation one. And it, like the Twisted Metal games, is also launching with trophy support. There are 36 trophies total: four Bronzes, 30 Silvers, one gold, and one Platinum.

Professional Pilot – Unlock all trophies in Gravity Crash Portable.

– Unlock all trophies in Gravity Crash Portable. Premium Stock – Defeat an elite unit.

– Defeat an elite unit. Akwia Lurker – Defeat the boss in the Basix system.

– Defeat the boss in the Basix system. Amarosk Experiment – Defeat the boss in the Feraskova system.

– Defeat the boss in the Feraskova system. Uwawu Tunneler – Defeat the boss in the Lakanga system.

– Defeat the boss in the Lakanga system. Heliaal Monstrosity – Defeat the boss in the Noort system.

– Defeat the boss in the Noort system. Saisyuu Hakai Mystery – Defeat the boss in the Katsura system.

– Defeat the boss in the Katsura system. Azure Hues – Collect 10 blue gems.

– Collect 10 blue gems. Crystal Royalty – Collect 5 purple gems.

– Collect 5 purple gems. A Poor Place to Call a Taxi – Rescue 10 stranded crewmen across the galaxy.

– Rescue 10 stranded crewmen across the galaxy. None Left Behind – Rescue all stranded crewmen in any mission that has them.

– Rescue all stranded crewmen in any mission that has them. I Wonder What These Do – Discover 5 artifacts hidden across the galaxy.

– Discover 5 artifacts hidden across the galaxy. Claim Your Territory – Discover and activate a node in Campaign or Planet Mode.

– Discover and activate a node in Campaign or Planet Mode. More Bang for Your Buck – Collect an extra life in Campaign Mode.

– Collect an extra life in Campaign Mode. Destructive Spirit – Destroy 100 objects across the galaxy.

– Destroy 100 objects across the galaxy. Galactic Menace – Destroy 250 objects across the galaxy.

– Destroy 250 objects across the galaxy. Hit ‘Em with the Trickshot – Defeat an enemy with reflective fire.

– Defeat an enemy with reflective fire. Close Call! – Touch a wall with your shield active.

– Touch a wall with your shield active. Offensive Defense – Defeat an enemy with your shield.

– Defeat an enemy with your shield. Attractive Guidance – Cause two homing missiles to collide with one another.

– Cause two homing missiles to collide with one another. Abandon Ship! – Cause an enemy spaceship to crash due to gravity.

– Cause an enemy spaceship to crash due to gravity. Too Close for Comfort – Cause a mine to explode by proximity.

– Cause a mine to explode by proximity. Emergency Refuel – Refuel your ship after depleting all fuel.

– Refuel your ship after depleting all fuel. Emergency Extraction – Finish a level after depleting all fuel.

– Finish a level after depleting all fuel. Focused on the Mission – Finish any level in under the par time.

– Finish any level in under the par time. Can’t Hide from My Radar – Discover a secret passage.

– Discover a secret passage. Explored the Unknown – Score 60,000 points in Campaign Mode.

– Score 60,000 points in Campaign Mode. Earning Your Tenure – Score 30,000 points in Survivor Mode.

– Score 30,000 points in Survivor Mode. Nothing’s Safe from Me – Score 10,000 points in Planet Mode.

– Score 10,000 points in Planet Mode. Mission Oriented – Survive for 3 rounds in Survivor Mode.

– Survive for 3 rounds in Survivor Mode. Law of the Arcade – Earn an extra life in Gold Grabber.

– Earn an extra life in Gold Grabber. As Good as Gold – Reach level 5 in Gold Grabber.

– Reach level 5 in Gold Grabber. The Training Wheels Are Off – Complete all Pilot Training missions.

– Complete all Pilot Training missions. Alluring Emerald Gleam – Collect 50 green gems.

– Collect 50 green gems. Look at the Amber Glow – Collect 25 orange gems.

– Collect 25 orange gems. Exploring That Creative Spark – Create a level in Editor and save it.

Twisted Metal was released in 1995 for the PS1 and its sequel hit shelves the following year. Both were regarded quite well and are among the most fondly remembered PS1 games. Gravity Crash Portable, on the other hand, is a neon-soaked, retro-inspired multi-directional shooter that came to the PSP in 2010. It was a portable version of the PS3 version that hit PSN the year prior.