Dragon’s Dogma 2 Trophy List Reveals a Mix of Story and Completion Trophies

Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies have made their way online ahead of the game’s release on March 22. We’re unable to gauge how difficult the Platinum will be at this time, but Dragon’s Dogma 2 players can expect a mix of story-based and completion-based trophies, the latter of which require gathering collectibles and doing a little bit of everything in the game’s world.

Complete list of Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies

The list below may contain spoilers so read on at your own risk.

Bronze

  • First Taste of Freedom: Escaped the bonds of slavery
  • Arisen: Regained your memories of receiving the Arisen’s charge
  • Seat of the Proxy: Arrived in Vernworth
  • Across the Border: Passed through the gate at the border
  • Dragon’s Dogma 2: Witnessed the unmoored world
  • Peace Became: Sovran of Vernworth
  • I, Talos: Helped the Gigantus walk again
  • Versatile: Changed your vocation
  • Duo Destinies: Changed your vocation to Mystic Spearhand
  • Trickster of the Trade: Changed your vocation to Trickster
  • Arrows and Incantations: Changed your vocation to Magick Archer
  • Jack of All Trades, Master of…All Trades: Changed your vocation to Warfarer
  • An In-Tents Adventure: Went camping
  • A House? In This Economy?: Purchased a dwelling of your own
  • One Speed Only: Boarded an oxcart
  • The Savior: Used a Wakestone to restore the dead to life
  • Just a Stone’s Throw Away: Used a Ferrystone
  • A Badge of Honor: Acquired a pawn badge
  • Gigantus, I Hardly Knew Ye: Defeated the Gigantus in a short span of time
  • Off with Its Head!: Decapitated a Medusa
  • The Specialist: Reached the maximum rank in a vocation
  • A Pawn of Many Talents: Taught your Pawn a specialization
  • Wish upon the Rift: Set a Pawn quest
  • Myrmecoleon Delights: Entered the Rose Chateau
  • The Collector: Collected 80 Seeker’s Tokens
  • The Philanthropist: Earned the affections of 50 people
  • Affinity and Beyond: Raised a person’s affinity to the maximum
  • Dragon Forged: Strengthened a weapon in Wyrmfire
  • This’ll Cure What Ails Ye: Soaked in the hot spring
  • Cyclops Abridged: Crossed a Cyclopean bridge
  • Harpy Joyride: Summoned a Harpy, grabbed hold, and took flight
  • Quit Playing Dead: Revived two Pawns simultaneously
  • Dragon’s Dogma: Obtained Dragon’s Dogma
  • The Barbecue-Maister: Grilled every type of meat during the night and day
  • Nobles’ Night Out: Attended a palace masquerade in formal raiment
  • Thought I’d Lost You: Restored the dead to life at a morgue or charnel house
  • Before Dawn Breaks: Defeated the Headless Horseman
  • The Tourist: Discovered 50 locations
  • Are We There Yet?: Boarded the phantom oxcart
  • The Regriffining: Took flight on Griffin wing a second time
  • Back Where It All Began: Returned to Agamen Volcanic Island
  • Plenty Arisen to Go Round: Witnessed a brawl break out in your dwelling among your admirers
  • Roost of the Dragon: Reached Dragonsbreath Tower
  • Hope You Brought a Lantern: Reached Drabnir’s Grotto
  • To the Victor Go the Spoils: Reclaimed your items from the scavenger who stole them from you
  • I’m In: Used illicit means to pass through the gate at the border

Silver

  • Closure: Experienced the end of the cycle
  • The Guardian: Led the people to safety in the unmoored world
  • The Hero: Overcame the trials of the unmoored world
  • An Eye for an Eye: Petrified a Medusa
  • Getting a Head: Acquired a preserved Medusa head
  • Reaper’s Scorn: Accomplished a miracle for several people all at once

Gold

  • Full Marks: Found a solution to every conundrum posed by the goddess of riddles
  • Master of the Maisters: Acquired every Maister’s teaching

Platinum

  • The True Arisen: Collected all other Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies
