Dragon’s Dogma 2 Trophy List Reveals a Mix of Story and Completion Trophies

Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies have made their way online ahead of the game’s release on March 22. We’re unable to gauge how difficult the Platinum will be at this time, but Dragon’s Dogma 2 players can expect a mix of story-based and completion-based trophies, the latter of which require gathering collectibles and doing a little bit of everything in the game’s world.

Complete list of Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies

The list below may contain spoilers so read on at your own risk.

Bronze

First Taste of Freedom: Escaped the bonds of slavery

Arisen: Regained your memories of receiving the Arisen’s charge

Seat of the Proxy: Arrived in Vernworth

Across the Border: Passed through the gate at the border

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Witnessed the unmoored world

Peace Became: Sovran of Vernworth

I, Talos: Helped the Gigantus walk again

Versatile: Changed your vocation

Duo Destinies: Changed your vocation to Mystic Spearhand

Trickster of the Trade: Changed your vocation to Trickster

Arrows and Incantations: Changed your vocation to Magick Archer

Jack of All Trades, Master of…All Trades: Changed your vocation to Warfarer

An In-Tents Adventure: Went camping

A House? In This Economy?: Purchased a dwelling of your own

One Speed Only: Boarded an oxcart

The Savior: Used a Wakestone to restore the dead to life

Just a Stone’s Throw Away: Used a Ferrystone

A Badge of Honor: Acquired a pawn badge

Gigantus, I Hardly Knew Ye: Defeated the Gigantus in a short span of time

Off with Its Head!: Decapitated a Medusa

The Specialist: Reached the maximum rank in a vocation

A Pawn of Many Talents: Taught your Pawn a specialization

Wish upon the Rift: Set a Pawn quest

Myrmecoleon Delights: Entered the Rose Chateau

The Collector: Collected 80 Seeker’s Tokens

The Philanthropist: Earned the affections of 50 people

Affinity and Beyond: Raised a person’s affinity to the maximum

Dragon Forged: Strengthened a weapon in Wyrmfire

This’ll Cure What Ails Ye: Soaked in the hot spring

Cyclops Abridged: Crossed a Cyclopean bridge

Harpy Joyride: Summoned a Harpy, grabbed hold, and took flight

Quit Playing Dead: Revived two Pawns simultaneously

Dragon’s Dogma: Obtained Dragon’s Dogma

The Barbecue-Maister: Grilled every type of meat during the night and day

Nobles’ Night Out: Attended a palace masquerade in formal raiment

Thought I’d Lost You: Restored the dead to life at a morgue or charnel house

Before Dawn Breaks: Defeated the Headless Horseman

The Tourist: Discovered 50 locations

Are We There Yet?: Boarded the phantom oxcart

The Regriffining: Took flight on Griffin wing a second time

Back Where It All Began: Returned to Agamen Volcanic Island

Plenty Arisen to Go Round: Witnessed a brawl break out in your dwelling among your admirers

Roost of the Dragon: Reached Dragonsbreath Tower

Hope You Brought a Lantern: Reached Drabnir’s Grotto

To the Victor Go the Spoils: Reclaimed your items from the scavenger who stole them from you

I’m In: Used illicit means to pass through the gate at the border

Silver

Closure: Experienced the end of the cycle

The Guardian: Led the people to safety in the unmoored world

The Hero: Overcame the trials of the unmoored world

An Eye for an Eye: Petrified a Medusa

Getting a Head: Acquired a preserved Medusa head

Reaper’s Scorn: Accomplished a miracle for several people all at once

Gold

Full Marks: Found a solution to every conundrum posed by the goddess of riddles

Master of the Maisters: Acquired every Maister’s teaching

Platinum