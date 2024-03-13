Dragon’s Dogma 2 Trophy List Reveals a Mix of Story and Completion Trophies

Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies have made their way online ahead of the game’s release on March 22. We’re unable to gauge how difficult the Platinum will be at this time, but Dragon’s Dogma 2 players can expect a mix of story-based and completion-based trophies, the latter of which require gathering collectibles and doing a little bit of everything in the game’s world.
Complete list of Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies
The list below may contain spoilers so read on at your own risk.
Bronze
- First Taste of Freedom: Escaped the bonds of slavery
- Arisen: Regained your memories of receiving the Arisen’s charge
- Seat of the Proxy: Arrived in Vernworth
- Across the Border: Passed through the gate at the border
- Dragon’s Dogma 2: Witnessed the unmoored world
- Peace Became: Sovran of Vernworth
- I, Talos: Helped the Gigantus walk again
- Versatile: Changed your vocation
- Duo Destinies: Changed your vocation to Mystic Spearhand
- Trickster of the Trade: Changed your vocation to Trickster
- Arrows and Incantations: Changed your vocation to Magick Archer
- Jack of All Trades, Master of…All Trades: Changed your vocation to Warfarer
- An In-Tents Adventure: Went camping
- A House? In This Economy?: Purchased a dwelling of your own
- One Speed Only: Boarded an oxcart
- The Savior: Used a Wakestone to restore the dead to life
- Just a Stone’s Throw Away: Used a Ferrystone
- A Badge of Honor: Acquired a pawn badge
- Gigantus, I Hardly Knew Ye: Defeated the Gigantus in a short span of time
- Off with Its Head!: Decapitated a Medusa
- The Specialist: Reached the maximum rank in a vocation
- A Pawn of Many Talents: Taught your Pawn a specialization
- Wish upon the Rift: Set a Pawn quest
- Myrmecoleon Delights: Entered the Rose Chateau
- The Collector: Collected 80 Seeker’s Tokens
- The Philanthropist: Earned the affections of 50 people
- Affinity and Beyond: Raised a person’s affinity to the maximum
- Dragon Forged: Strengthened a weapon in Wyrmfire
- This’ll Cure What Ails Ye: Soaked in the hot spring
- Cyclops Abridged: Crossed a Cyclopean bridge
- Harpy Joyride: Summoned a Harpy, grabbed hold, and took flight
- Quit Playing Dead: Revived two Pawns simultaneously
- Dragon’s Dogma: Obtained Dragon’s Dogma
- The Barbecue-Maister: Grilled every type of meat during the night and day
- Nobles’ Night Out: Attended a palace masquerade in formal raiment
- Thought I’d Lost You: Restored the dead to life at a morgue or charnel house
- Before Dawn Breaks: Defeated the Headless Horseman
- The Tourist: Discovered 50 locations
- Are We There Yet?: Boarded the phantom oxcart
- The Regriffining: Took flight on Griffin wing a second time
- Back Where It All Began: Returned to Agamen Volcanic Island
- Plenty Arisen to Go Round: Witnessed a brawl break out in your dwelling among your admirers
- Roost of the Dragon: Reached Dragonsbreath Tower
- Hope You Brought a Lantern: Reached Drabnir’s Grotto
- To the Victor Go the Spoils: Reclaimed your items from the scavenger who stole them from you
- I’m In: Used illicit means to pass through the gate at the border
Silver
- Closure: Experienced the end of the cycle
- The Guardian: Led the people to safety in the unmoored world
- The Hero: Overcame the trials of the unmoored world
- An Eye for an Eye: Petrified a Medusa
- Getting a Head: Acquired a preserved Medusa head
- Reaper’s Scorn: Accomplished a miracle for several people all at once
Gold
- Full Marks: Found a solution to every conundrum posed by the goddess of riddles
- Master of the Maisters: Acquired every Maister’s teaching
Platinum
- The True Arisen: Collected all other Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies