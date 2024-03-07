Dragon’s Dogma 2 Only Has 1 Save and the Reason is Puzzling

Capcom has confirmed that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will only come with one save file, and the reason behind the move has confused some fans. Director Hideaki Itsuno believes that allowing a single save will encourage players to explore even though Dragon’s Dogma 2 is supposed to be a difficult game.

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s single save will discourage exploration, some fans argue

Speaking to Game Informer, Itsuno said that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will allow players some reprieve if they die in that they can load from the previous inn that their character rested at, for example. However, previewers have said that dying does set players back a bit, so fans argue that threat of losing progress will only encourage them to stick to the main path as opposed to exploring and landing themselves in a tricky situation.

“The game gives you more options,” Itsuno explained “[It] gives you the option to load from the last inn you rested at, so in that regard, it’s not a game where you won’t have any possible way to go back. Regarding what the thinking was behind that, it’s really simple: we want to encourage exploration, and this is quite the opposite of what you get when you allow too much freedom in this regard.”