Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver may be getting a remaster, if a new rumor is to be believed. XboxEra co-founder Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) mentioned the rumor in the latest episode of the XboxEra Podcast, saying that he had an anonymous source tell him there’s a Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver remaster in development, and that it may be announced sometime this year.

You can watch the clip in the video below at the 1:18:00 mark.

Nick clarified with his source whether it was a Remaster or a Remake, and they confirmed that it was a “remaster,” though the nebulous definition of the term could mean anything from a simple smoothing of the graphics to an entire Demon’s Souls-esque or Ratchet & Clank 2016-style overhaul. There was some debate on the podcast about a simple remaster not doing the 22-year old game justice, and a more comprehensive “remake” being more likely, though Nick was just quoting his source.

“I believe it’s being announced this year,” Nick said. “Maybe at PAX, or it could get saved for The Game Awards.” It’s unclear which PAX he’s referring to (PAX East takes place mid-July, meanwhile PAX Australia is in October), and The Game Awards 2021 hasn’t been dated, but most likely won’t happen until December, leaving a pretty broad window for the Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver remaster to be announced. And that’s if the rumor is even true and if it’s actually announced this year.

Shpeshal_Nick is the same person who leaked the Ghost of Ikishima standalone expansion game for Ghost of Tsushima, and says we’ll see both that and footage from the next God of War at the upcoming PlayStation event, which itself is rumored to take place within the next couple of weeks. He also dropped information about Elden Ring earlier this year before it was officially revealed earlier this month, and he’s the one who says Remedy is working on a PlayStation-exclusive game with Sony. He’s had a reliable track record in the past of having insider knowledge, though as with all rumors, take this one with a grain of salt.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver was the second (and easily more popular) game in the Legacy of Kain series. It was developed by Crystal Dynamics and written by Uncharted writer Amy Hennig well before she penned Nathan Drake’s epic tales. It was originally released in 1999 on PS1 and PC, and later ported to other platforms like Dreamcast. Square Enix currently owns the rights to the franchise but hasn’t really done anything with it in almost 18 years.

Rumors have cropped up again and again that Soul Reaver was being revived, with the latest being in 2017, but so far none of them have come to fruition. Square Enix had announced around that time that it was open to licensing out the franchise to external developers, but clarified in 2019 that no projects were currently in the works.

[Via: Wccftech]