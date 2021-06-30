Former BioWare General Manager Casey Hudson has set up his own development company, Humanoid Studio, where he’s developing an “all-new” IP.

Hudson left BioWare last December following a period of troubles marked by Anthem‘s failure and reports of poor management. At Humanoid, he wants to “unleash the creative freedom of developers.”

Today we are announcing a new independent videogame company built to unleash the creative freedom of developers – bringing innovation and artistry to players through an all-new IP. — Casey Hudson (@CaseyDHudson) June 29, 2021

“Founded by Casey Hudson and talented developers from around the world, we combine excellence in the arts with advanced sciences to deliver the future of interactive entertainment,” reads a press release. “We believe in hiring great people, empowering them with the best tools and a supportive environment, and providing them the creative freedom to do their best work. We are building something special, and we invite you to join us.”

Humanoid already has seven job opportunities, ranging from Senior Gameplay Programmer to 3D Artist. The studio is seeking developers with past experience in AAA development.

“Humanoid Studios is a new videogame company founded on the axiom that creative freedom and independence lead to better, more innovative games,” reads a job description. “We believe in the power of small, agile teams, and a flat organizational structure, where everyone is empowered to make decisions and help drive the project vision.”

Humanoid will unveil its game in due course. We’ll update our readers when we have more information about the project.