Last week, we reported on a company looking to implement TV and mobile-style advertisements into console games. TV ad tech company Simulmedia claimed that it had signed deals with EA and Hi-Rez Studios to bring the PlayerWON ad platform to more console games after a year of testing on Hi-Rez Studios’ own Smite. However, EA denies that it has signed any agreements to do so, and says that it is not looking to introduce these kinds of advertisements or commercials into its games.

Shortly after our original article published, an EA spokesperson reached out to clarify the reports, saying that it “is not something [they’re] currently looking at,” and clarifying that they have “not…signed any agreements to implement” the stated technology or platform. Additionally, they said that “creating the best possible player experience remains our priority focus.”

You can read the full statement from EA below:

Following incorrect reports suggesting that we are looking to introduce ‘TV-style’ commercials into our games, we wanted to clarify that in-game advertising for console games is not something we’re currently looking at, or have signed any agreements to implement. Creating the best possible player experience remains our priority focus.

It’s unclear why Simulmedia claims it has signed agreements with EA when EA denies even exploring these kinds of ads, let alone signing any deals or agreements to implement them in its games. While its very clear that Simulmedia is still moving forward with its strategies with other partners, EA is so far making it clear that this style of advertising is not under exploration for any of its games at this time.

Simulmedia’s own year-long trial period using PlayerWON with Smite for a year showed that players were 22% more likely to play a game and 11% more likely to spend money within the game if they watched in-game ads that gave them access to more gaming perks. Additionally, ““a 2020 analysis from Morgan Stanley finds that that reward-based console advertising could reach $2 billion even if only 45% of gamers opt-in.”

We’ve reached out to Simulmedia for comment about its claim that it has signed agreements with EA and EA’s subsequent denial of these claims.