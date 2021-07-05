Rumors surfaced over the weekend regarding the games being added to the PlayStation Now lineup for July 2021. Sony has now revealed the official lineup revealing that the five new games mentioned in the Facebook list were correct: Judgment, Moving Out, Red Dead Redemption 2, Nioh 2, and God of War will indeed be added to the list this month. However, they’ll also be joined by Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Nascar Heat 5. All will be available tomorrow, July 6.

Rockstar’s latest cowboy-themed sandbox Red Dead Redemption 2 tells the story of Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang after a failed robbery forces them to become outlaws. As well as the campaign, the game will also include access to Red Dead Online with a variety of missions and modes that can be played with friends. The game will be available through PS Now until November 1, 2021. However, the game cannot be streamed and is available only as a download for PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

Judgment, the action-based prequel to the upcoming Lost Judgment, sees disgraced attorney Takayuki Yagami become a street fighting detective. Together with his ex-Yakuza partner Masaharu Kaito, the duo solve a series of murders in the Kamurocho district by infiltrating the underground crime network. The game will only be available on PS Now until October 4, 2021.

Nioh 2 is seemingly a permanent addition to the service. The action RPG is set during Sengoku-era Japan after the Dark Realm has become plagued with demons. As a player-created half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior, players must use a combination of samurai arts and paranormal powers to rid the world of the evil forces. The game completes the franchise collection on PS Now and joins its prequel, Nioh, which was released on the subscription service in May.

God of War makes its return to PlayStation Now. Originally added in October 2019 for just three months, the game is a permanent addition this time. Kratos travels the lands of the Norse Gods while teaching his son Atreus the ways of the world.

The collection is completed by three more titles. Moving Out pits up to four players as Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technicians as they help families move house across Packmore, but things don’t always go to plan. Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 is the official game of the delayed Tokyo Olympics and features 15 events that players can take on in single-player or compete online. Finally, Nascar Heat 5 is the latest installment of the stockcar racing franchise as players bid to become 2020 Nascar Cup Series champion. All three games seem to be permanent additions to the service.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]