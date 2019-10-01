PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

PlayStation Now Gets Big Price Drop With New Blockbuster Titles Added to the Service

playstation now price

Today, Sony announced some pretty big changes to its PlayStation Now streaming service. Most notably, the pricing model has undergone a shift, considerably lowering the cost. For instance, as of October 1st, the monthly payment now sits at $9.99, as opposed to the original $19.99. In addition four titles have been added to the service, each of them blockbusters in their own right. They include: God of War, Grand Theft Auto V, Infamous Second Son, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Access to these titles start October 1st and will end on January 1, 2020.

A post on the PlayStation Blog breaks down the new pricing model as follows:

  • US: $9.99 – monthly / $24.99 – quarterly / $59.99 – yearly (from $19.99/ $44.99/ $99.99)
  • CAN: $12.99 – monthly / $34.99 – quarterly / $79.99 – yearly (from $19.99/ $44.99/ $99.99)
  • EU: €9.99 – monthly / €24.99 – quarterly/ €59.99 – yearly (from €14.99/ (N/A)/ €99.99)
  • UK: £8.99 – monthly / £22.99 – quarterly/ £49.99 – yearly (from £12.99 / (N/A) / £84.99)
  • JP: ¥1,180 – monthly / ¥2,980 – quarterly / ¥6,980 yearly (from ¥2,500 / ¥5,900 / (NA)

According to NPD analyst Mat Piscatella, the new range of prices seems like a “big bet” on Sony’s part. Apparently, the drop in yearly pricing means PS Now’s user base will need to see a 60 percent increase to “maintain similar revenue.” Such an increase will indeed be trying, as Sony reports that PS Now currently “covers 19 territories and 70% of our PS4 user base.” See Piscatella’s Twitter post on the matter in the link below:

One of Sony’s first steps in garnering a larger audience is in the launch of the service’s first TV spot. Check it out in the following video:

PlayStation 4 players who already have subscriptions need not worry about these changes. The price alterations for yearly subscriptions will be reflected in the next billing cycle.

[Source: PlayStation Blog [1], [2], Mat Piscatella on Twitter]