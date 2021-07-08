Apex Legends is getting a new event called Thrillseekers, which will add a new Overflow arena map, three weeks’ worth of rewards, and unlockable cosmetics. Additionally, a special Summer Splash Sale and Thrillseekers Event Store will be available during this time. Both the Summer Splash Sale and Thrillseekers Event will start from July 13, 2021, with the sale ending on July 27, 2021.

The new Arenas map, titled “Overflow,” is an entirely new area and features three lanes that differentiate it from other maps. Structures filled with flowing lava separate each lane, obscuring vision and making it difficult to predict where the opponent team will attack from. There are two sides to choose from, called “Overlook” and “Slope”, with Overlook favoring long-range engagements while Slope allows for flanking opportunities.

Each week during the Thrillseekers event will feature a different reward track filled with various cosmetics as players rack up points. As an arenas-focused event, players will have to complete various challenges in the arenas such as getting kills and doing damage. Two skins are included for Rampart and Bangalore, as well as a total of 125 crafting materials and 4 Apex Packs. Completing stretch goals will also net players will special event badges.

The Summer Splash Sale will mark the return of the popular Voidwalker and Youngblood skins for Wraith and Bloodhound respectively, as well as three new skins for Fuse, Lifeline, and Octane. Each cosmetic comes with a number of Apex Packs at a discount, making this a great opportunity to get closer to earning that coveted Heirloom drop. The Thrillseekers event store will also open at this time, offering two matador-themed skins for Mirage and Gibraltar, as well as two boxing-themed skins for Revenant and Pathfinder.

You can check out the official Thrillseekers Event announcement trailer below:

[Source: EA]