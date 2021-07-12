Get your salt shakers ready. Rumors are making the rounds that Sony’s July 2021 State of Play was just the appetizer. According to an insider, we’re set to be treated to a PlayStation event sometime in early August that will focus on first-party announcements and reveals, including Horizon Forbidden West’s release date, gameplay from the God of War sequel, and news on the next generation of PlayStation VR. However, we’re not ready to take this one at face value just yet.

The rumor comes from Roberto Serrano, who we have to note has been hit and miss with leaks in the past. While he’s correctly leaked some things, there have been quite a few notable times that he’s missed the mark by a wide margin as well.

PlayStation Event

August 12, 2021

2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST

Updates on the next God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, the next generation of PlayStation VR and more

https://t.co/NGVrI1OMIL

https://t.co/ewrpCABauo *TBC*

_#PlayHasNoLimits #PS4 #PS5 #PSVR2 #PS5VR pic.twitter.com/4oCxX3lZGT — Roberto Serrano’ (@geronimo_73) July 12, 2021

Serrano alleges that the event will take place on August 12, 2021, and will center on updates for the next God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, next-gen PSVR, and “more.” Some replies to Serrano’s tweet are saying that the event seems like another “Future of Gaming” event, similar to the one that revealed the PS5 last year, as opposed to a more standard State of Play.

Still, Serrano’s claims seem to be pretty monumental as PlayStation fans hunger for news. Sony itself specifically mentioned the next God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, and next-gen PSVR when it said what the July 2021 State of Play wouldn’t be showing off. As fans clamor for “the big event,” these three reveals seem to be highest on the list of demands. We’ve been eagerly awaiting the return of the next God of War following its teasery announcement last year, a confirmed release date for Horizon Forbidden West, and more news on the new upcoming PlayStation VR, which Sony teased earlier this year. The other big first-party news players are waiting on is Sony finally unlocking the PS5 SSD expansion slow, and learning what else PlayStation Studios’ teams are working on.

If a big PlayStation first-party event does happen on August 12th, it will come just over a month after Sony’s last State of Play (and one month from today). We’re loading up on the sodium because this rumor seems unconfirmed and uncorroborated at this time, and blends a lot of wishful fan thinking into one event. Still, Sony does need to offer some big first-party news and updates soon (outside of its wealth of “Director’s Cuts”), and perhaps the dream of an August 12th event will keep people going for now. Sony notoriously likes to announce these events mere days before they happen, so don’t expect Sony to speak up until around the week of August 9th, if such a stream is even occurring.

What do you think? Do you buy the idea that Sony’s readying a first-party heavy event soon? Or is the rumor born from a wave of PlayStation fans desiring to see more first-party news and content? I’m on the fence. While Serrano’s leak at the very least seems quite plausible, it also rather conveniently packages up things players want to see. A little too convenient, if you ask me. I wouldn’t be surprised to see it, but I also won’t hold my breath that it will actually happen, at least not until we see some additional sources start to corroborate the leak.